Israeli Foreign Minister Inaugurates Diplomatic Office in Morocco | Politika Lajme





Yair Lapid opens liaison office in the capital Rabat as Israel hopes to boost diplomatic and cultural ties with the North African nation.

Israel officially opened its diplomatic office in Morocco on Thursday on the sidelines of a visit by its foreign minister after relations with the North African country normalized last year. Yair Lapids’ two-day visit is the first in the country by an Israeli minister since 2003. It comes less than a year after Israel and Morocco reached an agreement to establish formal ties under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Lapid posted his photos on Twitter on Thursday, officially opening the Israeli liaison office in Rabat, the capital, along with Moroccan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohcine Jazouli. He would then go to Casablanca where he would visit a synagogue, the Beth-El Temple. , ‘.

,,,, pic.twitter.com/P8uLzFmafn Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) 12 August 2021 On Wednesday, Lapid met with Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, and the two countries signed an air service agreement and another agreement to co-operate in the fields of culture, sports and youth. They also signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing a political consultation mechanism between their countries ‘foreign ministries, which seems to fit into the broader model of face-to-face diplomacy during Lapids’ visit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the United States congratulates Morocco and Israel on the reopening of the Israel Liaison Office in Rabat. We will continue to work with Israel and Morocco to strengthen all aspects of our partnerships. Israel and Morocco had low-level diplomatic relations in the 1990s, but Morocco severed them after the outbreak of the second Palestinian uprising in 2000. The two countries maintained informal ties, with thousands of Israelis traveling to Morocco each year. The Abraham Accords were signed last year with four Arab states: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. They shook the region by raising the long-held belief that Israel could not normalize relations with the wider Arab world without progress in resolving its ten-year conflict with the Palestinians. The Palestinians have rejected the agreements. As part of the deal to establish formal ties with Israel, the US agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim to the long-discussed Western Sahara region, although the Biden administration has said it will reconsider that decision. Morocco The annexation of Western Sahara in 1975 is not recognized by the United Nations.

