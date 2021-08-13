Inequality in Aging: An International Study





Share it on Pinterest A recent study highlights gender differences in social roles and their impact on quality of life. Ron Levine / Getty Images A new study found that societies around the world accommodate older men more than older women.

This research suggests that different gender roles and norms create different experiences in aging.

It analyzes and quantifies systemic prejudices in aging against women. Women’s longer life expectancy, increased disease risk, and lower financial and physical security create unique needs among older men and women. An article in August 2021 at Lancet: Healthy longevity highlights gender differences in social roles and their impact on quality of life. The authors call it a first step in defining policy gaps regarding resource allocation for older people. Cynthia Chen, Ph.D., is a member of the Schaeffer University of Southern California University in Los Angeles and an assistant professor of Health Economics at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore. As experts in the economics of aging, she was the lead author of this study. Chen and other researchers created an Aging Index using information collected between 2015 and 2019. These data came from 18 member countries of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)with The index measured five areas associated with successful aging societies: well-being, productivity and commitment, equity, cohesion and security. The team calculated the index and field results for men and women. They then compared the results between genders and nations. Northern European countries, the Netherlands and Japan have achieved high overall scores for both genders. Eastern and Southern European countries had lower overall scores. The study cited a good overall index score of at least 66 for men and 55 for women. The United States and the United Kingdom did not perform as well, achieving index scores no higher than 57 for men and 47 for women. Despite achieving a good overall index result, the Netherlands demonstrated the largest gap between points for men and women. Other countries with large inequalities included Denmark, Austria and Italy. Although Ireland, Poland and Spain did not achieve good overall index results, they demonstrated the slightest difference between men and women. The Aging Index shows that social aging factors tilt in favor of older men in each participating country. Older men are more likely to be financially secure and less isolated from society than older women. or UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) Abbreviation of Aging Policies also notes that women are at risk of being disproportionately disadvantaged by the consequences of an aging population [] to the detriment of their health, income and savings, which may accumulate at a greater risk of poverty, social isolation and unmet care needs in their advanced age. The average life expectancy of women in OECD countries is over 3 years longer than for men. Longevity differences may be due to lifestyle choices. Biology can also play a role. In most mammal species, females live longer than males. However, this does not necessarily result in an advantage. As women age, they face higher incidence of the disease and less life satisfaction than men, according to the study. Medical News Today interviewed Dr Scott Kaiser, Director of Cognitive Geriatric Health for the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint Johns Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. He offered this assessment: What I think brings to light is the way we are failing in terms [] providing a healthy, good, safe age for our loved ones and for our future selves. He has noted that the United States is particularly weak in supporting women with the resources to age well. Dr. Kaiser believes that a social movement is needed to eliminate these inequalities: We must be on the side Changes require the participation of individuals, families, doctors and government institutions. The authors acknowledge that, since the study is cross-sectional, it cannot determine trends over time. They look forward to conducting a longitudinal analysis in the future to build on current findings. In some countries, sex-specific comparable data were not always available or were insufficient for some measures. The authors also acknowledged that each country differs in its approach to each area: Although other experts may weigh the measures or areas differently compared to this group of experts, there is no generally accepted definition of what constitutes a successfully aging society. Moreover, the results may not apply to the status of older people in low-income countries. The results of current studies highlight the need for sex-specific considerations as societies develop strategies related to aging. Chen and her groups think governments should channel more funding to health care for older women. They also suggest implementing minimum income and pension standards to make older care more affordable. However, Dr. Kaiser thinks the US spends a lot on health care versus social services, especially compared to other nations: What we can do is change our mentality and set, as a society, the extent to which we value older people and our commitment to them. [] We have to accept that health care actually constitutes only a small part of what will give a good result in terms of healthy aging in the whole population. Dr. Kaiser also stressed that the issues of aging affect everyone: Do not just think about [aging] as an elderly people against the young, but think of it holistically throughout life [] Everyone ages every day of their lives. The things we do throughout our lives affect the way we grow old. MNT also talked to Margarita Alegria, Ph.D., professor in the Departments of Medicine and Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. Alegria, who is also head of the Disparities Research Unit at the Massachusetts General Hospita Department of Medicine, explained that the findings highlight how societies can establish a hierarchy of evaluating older men more than older women, putting a greater burden on older women ‘s ability to remain healthy. She explained that the study also points out that these differences can be attributed to domestic policies and institutional supports that lead to inequality. Learning from policies in countries that have eliminated or reduced that gender gap (for example, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands and Japan) can help ensure healthy aging in all gender groups. The poor performance of the US in terms of well-being for men and women should raise alarms.

