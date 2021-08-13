I knew supply was coming: how Canadians pushed for Covid vaccines paid off | Canada

For many Canadians, spring was a dark period marked by rising coronavirus infections, blockages and envy to see their American neighbors vaccinated en masse.

But for Anita Anand, the country’s public services and procurement minister, the growing frustration that Canada was being left behind in the global vaccine race did not make her lose focus.

I knew the supply was coming. “I knew Canada’s position was strong,” she told the Guardian in an interview. And I kept telling my team, It’s not how you start the race. What matters is how you finish the race. We need to stay focused and we need to stay determined.

Today, Canada has the highest single- and double-dose vaccination rates anywhere in the world. Almost 82% of the eligible population aged 12 and over have received at least one dose and 70.3% are fully vaccinated.

The combined success of wise negotiations, financial resources, and high trust in public health institutions has likely prepared him to fight a near-fourth wave, led by the highly infectious Delta variant. But Canada’s success also underscores the challenges of balancing vaccine procurement with inequalities in global access.

We have pretty good faith in our governments at all levels and there is a certain degree of social solidarity, trust in medicine that may not exist in other countries, said Barry Pakes, a professor of public health at the University of Toronto. on why Canadians were eager to take the doses.

While widespread social inequalities exist in Canada, they are not necessarily as pronounced in other nations, including the United States, he said. And it helped us create a lot of envy for vaccines, so there was an ingrained interest in getting the vaccine at the time it was able to be delivered.

Public health campaigns, government incentives, and the desire to end the pandemic all played a role in getting a number of the world’s leading doses to Canadians. But countries’ early work on securing contracts and negotiating with manufacturers also highlights the challenges of a global vaccine competition.

Early on, the Canadian government’s vaccine strategy was to deal with a number of manufacturers before any successful trials were announced. After Pfizer and Moderna announced successful mRNA results, it was clear that Canadian gambling had paid off.

We knew we had access to those vaccines because of our contracts. And we started printing very, very aggressively about early deliveries from suppliers, said Anand, a former professor of corporate governance at the University of Toronto. From the procurement angle, it has to do with getting the supply and how do you get the supply? It does not remove the foot from the gas.

But the fabrications of the shortage economy, failed talks with other nations including the UK to split doses, export controls in Europe and India, and US protectionism concerns coupled with the reality that Canada had no domestic production put Anand in an early disadvantage.

This meant even more pressure on me and us to be aggressive at the negotiating table to tell the producers We have these contracts and these contracts give us the right to doses and We want doses sooner and earlier for our country .

Although rising cases and vaccine shortages pushed countries to halt exports, Anand was able to persuade manufacturers to speed up shipments to Canada, receiving 28 million doses ahead of schedule.

But as it battled the virus at home and competed with equally desperate nations hunting for a vaccine abroad Canada Strategy faced harsh criticism.

In signing the numerous deals, Canada also said it would contribute to Covax, enabling it to take pictures of the program, which uses advance purchases from rich nations to subsidize doses for poorer countries.

In February, Canada’s decision to take 1.9 million doses sparked harsh criticism from public health experts and opposition leaders.

The decision to take a relatively small amount of doses from Covax was one that was taken because our country needed vaccines at the time, Anand said, adding that early in the spring, Canada had lagged behind other nations in the first doses. . We were in a position of need. And once we increased the early supply, we decided not to take doses from Covax anymore.

She said Canada had always expected to donate more globally than it would use in the country.

The question is that of time. We needed to make sure we had supply available to the local population, while maintaining our commitment to Covax and the developing world, she said.