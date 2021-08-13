International
What you need to know about the fires of our era before Christ for August 12th
The last:
- The entire southern inland community of Lake Logan was ordered to evacuate due to the fire in Tremont Creek.
- The same fire has also led to an evacuation order for 10 properties in Electoral District “J” of Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
- Lower Nicola Indian group has released an evacuation order for Pipsuel Reserve No. 3with
- Residents of 11 other properties near Lake Momich they were told to leave also because of the fire.
- Mountain Baldy Residents who are under an evacuation order due to Nk’Mip Creek fire will be given temporary access at their homes Thursday.
- The Fraser Valley Regional District has closed three parks due to high fire risk: Cascade Falls Regional Park, Eastern Sector Lands and Sumas Mountain Regional Park.
- There was air ignitionplanned between Thursday and Friday for Octopus Creek and Michaud Creek fires.
- 267 active fires were burning in Christ as of Wednesday evening, with 142 categorized as out of control.
The heat wave increases the risk of fires
Temperatures continued to rise beyond Christ on Thursday as the province faces a third heat wave this summer, exacerbating dry conditions and causing increased fire activity.
As temperatures rose in the mid-30s in parts of our era BC and the wind began to spread, the BC Salt Fire Service began to report more aggressive behavior in some of the most disturbing fires in the province.
The rising Tremont Creek fire jumped control lines and forced the evacuation of all of Lake Logan on Thursday afternoon. Approximately 2,000 residents were told they would have to cross the road all the way to Chilliwack to find shelter.
BC has more than 50 evacuation orders and over 100 evacuation alerts posted, which means residents should be prepared to leave with little notice.
Undersecretary of Forestry Rick Manwaring told reporters Thursday that lack of humidity and extremely high night temperatures have made this fire season particularly difficult for firefighters.
“We are seeing constant fire behavior overnight and it really limits our ability to make progress in the evening periods outside the combustion cycle,” he said.
The fire service fire hazard map shows that hazard levels have returned to high or extreme levels in the south of Vancouver Island and most of Central Central after weekend rains.
Fire Information Office Erika Berg said the fire service is preparing for more activity in some of the nearly 270 fires currently burning, along with the likelihood of new fires starting.
High pressure from the heat wave will also block smoke in some areas of the province, according to Environment Canada. Smoky sky bulletins are in effect in most of the south BC
6 other properties damaged by White Rock Lake fire
With no rain in the forecast and approximately 270 fires burning in Christ, the risk is expected to increase significantly along with temperatures and strong winds over fires such as the flames of White Rock Lake between Kamloops and Vernon.
More property has been lost from that insatiable fire in the southern interior of Christ before Christ.
The Central Okanagan Regional District said in a statement Wednesday that an aerial survey of the Lake Bouleau area, west of Vernon, determined that at least six structures on four properties had “substantial damage.”
The district says the area remains under an evacuation order and it is not yet certain that inspectors will conduct a ground survey to assess the losses.
The wildfire has now grown to 580 square miles in size. It’s the same fire that engulfed Lake Monte and surrounding communities last week, destroying homes and businesses.
The fire has been moving eastward since, prompting evacuation orders and warnings from four regional districts, the First Two Nations and the City of Vernon, while orders or alarms for other communities, including Falkland, Armstrong, Chase and Spallumcheen, have been lifted since then Me
‘Thinly lying’
An official overseeing the White Rock Lake fire response told residents in the area Wednesday that they need more qualified people and equipment.
“We are tight,” incident commander Mark Healey said at a public meeting. “We are looking for qualified people, people who have fire drills …. We are looking for heavy equipment valued by the forests.”
Healey said there is a shortage of pumps and pipes to fight the fire due to the number of wildfires in BC and the west coast of the US.
More than 30 disturbing fires
Nearly 6,600 square miles of trees and shrubs have been burned in Christ since the start of the fire season on April 1, and the fire service says more than 30 fires are considered threatening or very visible in all corners of the province.
The fire service says a fire broke out a month ago in Fraser Canyon, south of the devastating fire that devastated Lytton on June 30 now covers 38 square miles.
Northerly winds are forecast and there is concern that they could push the flames towards the Kanaka Bar canyon community.
Read more
- Drought weeks have prompted the Sunshine Coast Regional District to issue an all-purpose indoor drinking water dwelling.
- Emergency officials are urging British Colombians to obey fire evacuation orders, citing their growing concerns about residents refusing to flee in the face of fires.
- Unprecedented high temperatures and fires at Christ Church this summer have become a “perfect storm,” according to ranchers struggling with the high costs of winter food, depleted water sources and wildfires.
- A man who lost his family home on Lake Monte, BC, said his sister escaped while the tires on her vehicle were melting.
Do you have a story to share?
If you are affected by fires in BC and would like to share your story, send an email to [email protected]
