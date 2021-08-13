International
Ontario reports over 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row
Ontario is reporting 510 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the second day in a row that the cases have been over 500.
The provincial total now stands at 554,472.
According to that of Friday report, 129 cases were registered in Toronto, 61 in the Peel Region, 51 in Hamilton, 41 in Windsor-Essex and 33 in the York Region.
All other local public health units reported 25 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.
Of the 510 new cases recorded, the data showed that 368 were unvaccinated persons, 57 were partially vaccinated persons and 85 were fully vaccinated persons.
The death toll in the province is 9,416 while four more deaths were recorded. However, the Ministry of Health said that two of the registered deaths are due to data laundering and occurred more than two months ago.
Read more:
Ontario adds $ 2.2 billion to COVID-19 spending to prepare for options uncertainty
Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,110with
The government said over 23,586 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There are currently a batch of 9,807 tests awaiting results.
The positive of the test for Friday was two percent, slightly lower than that of Thursday which was 2.1 percent.
There are currently 123 patients with COVID-19 in general hospital wards. There are 111 people in intensive care units and 72 of those ICU patients are in COVID-19 ventilators.
On Tuesday, provincial officials announced they would begin including vaccination status for those hospitalized for COVID-19 as part of their daily information data portal COVID-19with
They noted that the new database will grow and improve over time as more information is gathered.
On Friday, preliminary data collection showed for those in general hospital wards with COVID, 64 were unvaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and nine were fully vaccinated. For those in the ICU, three were fully vaccinated while 52 were unvaccinated and five were partially vaccinated.
As of 20:00 on Thursday, 48,682 vaccines (11,619 for the first stroke and 37,063 for the second stroke) were administered on the last day.
There are more than 9.45 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 72.81 percent of the qualified population (12+). The coverage of the first dose stands at 81.31 percent.
Meanwhile, 541,946 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which has increased by 264 from the day before.
Disturbing variants in Ontario
Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consist of B.1.1.7 (now referred to by the WHO as Alpha and was first discovered in the UK United), B.1.351 (now referred to by the WHO as Beta and first discovered in South Africa), P.1 (now designated by the WHO as Gamma and first discovered in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now designated by the WHO as Delta and first discovered in India).
Alpha B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,656 variant cases, which has increased by 15 since the previous day,
Beta B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.
Range P.1 VOC: 5,176 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.
Delta B.1.617.2 VOC: 6,019 variant cases, which has increased by 146 since the previous day.
