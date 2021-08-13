Connect with us

International

Frustration in Canberra as a queue for more than six hours for Covid testing before returning | | Canberra

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


Canberrans waited more than six hours to be tested for Covid-19 before leaving late Thursday evening, prompting criticism for lack of territory for testing capacity.

ACT is relying mainly on three main test sites for Covid-19, two of which are by car only. All three locations are hard to reach by car, and the only major walking location is in Weston, located on the western outskirts of cities.

There is no nearby testing center anywhere near CBD.

Testing is also being offered at GP breathing clinics in the south and north of the city, but they are not accepting asymptomatic people, even if they have been instructed to be tested by the government.

Long queues of cars quickly showed up at driving centers after the ACT announced its five-day blockade on Thursday.

ACT Health soon announced that it was experiencing long waiting times at our Covid-19 testing clinics.

Those who were already in line made sure they would be tested and would not leave. This was not the experience of many people, including Canberran Tamara Zacharias, who set off for the test site at the Exhibition Park, on Mitchell’s industrial outskirts, after experiencing symptoms.

By the time she arrived at 2:30 p.m., the cars had already been booked from the test site and on one of the city’s main thoroughfares. The cars were directed to park in a large field and they sat, without moving, for hours, without any further communication.

I probably would have been able to make a trial call and just leave, but because those posted on their Facebook group were attracting people now, those who are there will be seen, I just thought well, I will not remove it, she said. guardian.

After six hours of waiting, she was told she would not be tested and go home.

Zacharias says Canberrans just wanted to do the right thing. It has not yet been tested.

The queues are back across the test sites and she has little confidence it will be seen. Instead, she is isolating herself and trying to talk to her doctor.

Another woman from Canberra and her partner, who are essential workers and casual contacts in a Covid-19 case, told the Guardian that she waited at the Exhibition Park testing clinic from 3.30pm to 7pm when they were told there was no chance we would be tested that day and come back in the morning.

There was no communication from anyone until we were told to go home, people were out of their cars walking around and leaving their cars parked keeping traffic, she said.

She said a friend was classified as a close contact of a case and sat in line from 14:30 until 11pm on Thursday, and had not yet been tested.

The couple returned to the scene Friday morning and had been there for another three hours by the time the Guardian contacted them.

We have been here since 6.30am and have not spoken to a single person, there are no updates or way to contact anyone at EPIC, she said.

On Twitter, some users reported standby times of up to 10 hours. Even then, they left without being tested.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

About 2,000 tests were performed on Thursday, a record for the ACT.

Prime Minister Andrew Barr said Friday that testing capacity will be expanded.

We understand that they have been significant testing-related waiting times, he said. As we work through exposure sites and parts of the community that are most at risk and in greater need of testing, we will expand additional testing capacity.

He called only on close contacts and symptomatic people to come forward to be tested.

We understand that there will be many people who are anxious and want to get the peace of a negative test result, but the priority now is to test close contacts and anyone who has symptoms, Barr said.

We will expand the testing capacity, working hours and number of people in each existing testing center they can manage within a day, but yesterday was our all-time record number of tests.

The government has also opened a new center near the airport, in the Brindabella Business Park.

Barr also said the two existing centers in Weston Creek and Exhibition Park will be expanded and that the Exhibition Park could become a 24-hour operation.

We are expecting demand to increase significantly, Barr said. This is why there will be more testing sites and why testing hours and capacity will be significantly extended.

We are asking Canberrans to be patient. There will be a lot of demands, we are asking people to do the right thing by the community at this time.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/13/frustration-in-canberra-as-some-queue-for-more-than-six-hours-for-covid-testing-before-being-turned-away

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: