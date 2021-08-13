International
Frustration in Canberra as a queue for more than six hours for Covid testing before returning | | Canberra
Canberrans waited more than six hours to be tested for Covid-19 before leaving late Thursday evening, prompting criticism for lack of territory for testing capacity.
ACT is relying mainly on three main test sites for Covid-19, two of which are by car only. All three locations are hard to reach by car, and the only major walking location is in Weston, located on the western outskirts of cities.
There is no nearby testing center anywhere near CBD.
Testing is also being offered at GP breathing clinics in the south and north of the city, but they are not accepting asymptomatic people, even if they have been instructed to be tested by the government.
Long queues of cars quickly showed up at driving centers after the ACT announced its five-day blockade on Thursday.
ACT Health soon announced that it was experiencing long waiting times at our Covid-19 testing clinics.
Those who were already in line made sure they would be tested and would not leave. This was not the experience of many people, including Canberran Tamara Zacharias, who set off for the test site at the Exhibition Park, on Mitchell’s industrial outskirts, after experiencing symptoms.
By the time she arrived at 2:30 p.m., the cars had already been booked from the test site and on one of the city’s main thoroughfares. The cars were directed to park in a large field and they sat, without moving, for hours, without any further communication.
