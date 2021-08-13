Deaths from floods in Turkey rise as new fires break out on Greek island Evia | Europe

The death toll from flash floods in Turkey has risen to 27 and new fires have erupted on the devastated Greek island of Evia as southern Europe prepares for the most extreme weather events caused by man-made climate change.

The record of Mediterranean heat waves triggered flames that have devastated parts of Italy, Turkey and Algeria, with Spain and Portugal on high alert, while Turkey’s Black Sea region has been hit by some of the worst floods in living memory.

Turkish emergency workers fought on Friday to relieve the hardest hit areas, with the northern provinces of the country plunged into chaos as authorities declared fires that had raged in the southern coastal areas for two weeks, killing eight, under control.

Watercourses dumped dozens of cars and piles of rubbish along roads, bridges were destroyed, roads were closed and power supplies were cut off in about 330 villages, with more than 1,700 people evacuated, some with the help of helicopters and boats.

This is the worst flood disaster I have ever seen, Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu said after studying the damage that spread to the provinces of Bartn, Kastamonu and Sinop. The risk faced by our citizens is high.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said the area was facing a disaster we had not seen in 50 or 100 years, with weather forecasters predicting more heavy rain in the hours and days ahead.

Twenty-five people have died as a result of floods in Kastamonu and two others have died in Sinop, said the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Five bridges collapsed and many more were damaged.

Rescue operation in Bozkurt, Kastamonu, Turkey. Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

I am 75 years old and I have never seen anything like it, a resident of Bartn province, Adem Senol, told the state-run Anadolu news agency. The water rose above the level of our windows, broke our door, even a wall.

Natural disasters, which scientists agree are becoming more intense and frequent due to global warming caused by harmful emissions, pose a challenge to Turkey’s powerful president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, two years before the general election.

Erdogan, who was to visit the flood-hit region late Friday, was heavily criticized on social media for his response to the July fires, and polls show the climate is a top priority especially for young voters.

Elsewhere, high temperatures and low humidity continued to create ideal conditions for fires, with a new blaze erupting on Greece’s second largest island, Evia, south of the area where a massive wildfire destroyed 50,000 hectares. (125,000 acres) pine forest and countless houses.

The Greek fire service said four firefighting planes and six helicopters were dealing with the new fire in central Evia, along with 23 firefighters and 10 vehicles. The biggest fire, which broke out on August 3, destroyed most of the islands in the north and was still burning on Friday.

Two other large fires were still burning in the southern Greek region of the Peloponnese, where hundreds of French, German, Austrian and Czech firefighters assisted their Greek counterparts.

Drone footage shows the aftermath of the fires in Evia, Greece

A multinational fire brigade assisting Greece will remain in place, said civil defense spokesman Spyros Georgious. The prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has called the Greeces fires the biggest ecological disaster in decades.

Several other Mediterranean countries have suffered fires in recent weeks. In Italy, firefighters have intervened hundreds of times in Sicily, which on Wednesday recorded what is thought to be Europe’s highest temperature ever of 48.8C (119.8F), and in the southern region of Calabria. Locals were evacuated from Tivoli, east of Rome, on Friday.

In Spain, where temperatures are expected to reach 46 degrees Celsius in some places this weekend, firefighters on Friday extinguished a fire in Catalonia, but another fire continued to burn near the city of Rubia in the northwest.

Spain’s national weather office, AEMET, said almost the entire country faced a high, very high or extreme risk of Friday fires, with 15 of its 17 autonomous regions on alert for high temperatures.

The Portuguese government has put 14 of the country’s 18 regions on alert, with Prime Minister Antnio Costa warning that the coming days will be difficult as fires have killed 71 people in northern Algeria and dozens of fires have been recorded since Monday in Tunisia.

Worsening drought and heat-related climate change have sparked fires in the western US and Russia’s northern Siberian region, where a state of emergency was declared Friday to mobilize firefighters from other Russian areas.

On Friday, officials reported 117 active forest fires burning on almost 1.4 million hectares in the vast northeastern Siberian territory of Sakha, also known as Yakutia, which covers more than 308 million hectares. Experts have said a 2007 decision to dismantle a national air network charged with detecting fires has contributed to the disaster.