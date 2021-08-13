DOH reports the second highest number of daily COVID-19 cases at 13,177





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, August 13) The country recorded 13,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second highest number of new infections in a single day, bringing the total to 1,713,302. Active cases or currently sick people also increased to 96,395 or 5.6% of the number of cases. It’s the highest number of active cases since April 24 when the number of sick patients went beyond 102,000. At least 95.8% of active cases have mild symptoms, 1.4% with severe symptoms, 1% asymptomatic, 0.97% moderate condition and 0.8% critical condition. The death toll rose to 29,838 or 1.74% of the number of COVID-19 cases after another 299 people died. This is the third highest number of daily deaths, after the April 6 record of 382 new deaths and the April 9 peak at 401 new deaths. The number of recovery increased to 1,587,069, which is 92.6% of the total case after another 4,322 patients improved. The DOH said it reclassified 185 survivors, ten in active cases and 175 in deaths after verification, and deleted 238 copied cases, including 229 recovered. The total excludes data from four laboratories that failed to submit timely reports, the DOH said. These laboratories contributed on average 2.1% of the tested samples and 1.5% of the positive individuals in the last 14 days. The degree of positivity or the percentage of people who have tested positive continues to increase. It is now at 23.6% based on 57,355 tests reported on August 11th. The rate is markedly high and indicates inadequate testing efforts, based on the metrics of the American nonprofit organization Covid Act Now, which the OCTA research team uses as a basis for its forecasts. The Covid Act Now benchmark for adequate testing is below 3% while the World Health Organization set it below 5%. Hospitals across the country are currently facing an influx of COVID-19 patients. Some have set up treatment areas in parking lots. According to the DOH, the overall use rate of the country intensive care unit or ICU is at 66%, which is – according to Covid Act Now standards – still able to control an increase. Health care utilization rates of 70% to 80% are considered high risk while over 80% means that they are at a critical level. The government intends to vaccinate 50% of Metro Manila’s target population by the end of the month. Prior to the resumption of the stricter blockade, the capital region could only reach about 100,000 doses a day, but was able to increase the number to 231,000 on Thursday with new supplies of vaccines from the national government.

