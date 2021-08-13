Police investigate COVID-19 quarantine breach as NSW man arrested after being taken to Hindley Street Police Station





A man who undertook hotel quarantine at an Adelaide hotel escaped overnight in what SA Police say is the first such violation in the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Main points: A man quarantining the hotel was out of his room in the community for eight hours last night

Police are investigating how he escaped

A man from NSW has been charged after being taken by taxi to Hindley Street Police Station Police said the international traveler was out of his hotel room from 10:00 last night until 6:00 this morning. They said he “deliberately violated hotel security and then spent several hours in the community,” but returned voluntarily. He arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and tested negative for COVID-19 four times, including this morning. He was staying at the Grand Chancellor Hotel on Hindley Street. Follow the main COVID-19 news from August 13 with a look back at our blog Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said it was “disappointing that despite our tight security arrangements for our media hotels, this security breach occurred”. “There were about 22,000 guests in our hotel program during the COVID-19 pandemic and this is the first time we see such a breach,” he said. “I would like to reiterate that there is no known danger to the community and South Australians should not be alarmed. “A senior officer has been assigned to investigate the circumstances of this security breach and the outcome of that investigation will be secured once it is completed in the following days. “Action against this person in connection with the violation of quarantine conditions will be dealt with as part of the investigation.” The NSW man on Hindley Street was charged Another 21-year-old man was offended yesterday at the nearby Hindley Street police station yesterday saying he had been in NSW for the past 14 days but had not been quarantined, has been charged with two counts of violating the Management Act of Emergencies. Police have now said he left NSW through Victoria on Wednesday and allegedly failed to complete a cross-border travel application. The man is escorted by police from the Millers Arcade in a taxi. ( ABC News ) He left his car on Mount Barker, in the Adelaide Hills, and took a taxi to town. But when it was suspected that he did not pay the fee, the driver took him to the police station, which was then cleared and cleared. About five hours later, he got into another taxi and was taken to the Pullman Hotel. The NSW man was arrested and charged today. He was denied parole and will appear in Adelaide Magistrates’ Court at a later date. Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier this morning said he appeared to have come out negative for COVID-19 as it was not otherwise reported. Police this afternoon said the taxi driver also tested negative. Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 9 minutes 14 seconds 9 m If you are vaccinated, how safe are you from catching COVID-19? (ABC News) What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-13/police-investigate-adelaide-medi-hotel-quarantine-breach/100374898

