



British climber Esther Dingley fell nearly 100 meters (30 meters) to death while traversing only the Pyrenees, said the French prosecutor investigating her disappearance, adding that evidence shows an accidental death. Dingleys partner Dan Colegate found her body more than eight months after she disappeared at the Spanish-French border. Colegate, 38, who found the remains of the 37-year-old on Monday, had reported missing in November after she failed to register at an agreed time. Christophe Amunzateguy, the French prosecutor leading the investigation, told the Guardian that police strongly believed, even almost exclusively, that her death was an accident, based on the location of her body. Authorities believe Dingley, who was an experienced excursionist, slipped and fell off a steep slope near the 2,300-meter peak of Pic de la Glre. The hypothesis that the climbers ‘death was an accident is supported by the fact that Dingleys’ body was found high on the mountain. The accidental theory is now more than strong because the body was found directly under a kind of rocky roof, Amunzateguy told MailOnline. We believed that Esther would have fallen because along this wall we found items that belonged to her and they ended up at the end. We estimate the fall to about 20 or even 30 meters. He said the exact and precise circumstances of the death will never be known as the condition of the body makes the investigation very complicated. An autopsy on Dingleys bones is underway. The climber was last seen alive on November 22 in the Luchonnais region of southwestern France. She last contacted Colegate on the same day, sending a selfie taken at the top of the Pic de Sauvegarde. Fragments of climbers’ bones were found down the mountain last month, leading investigators to believe her bones may have been pulled from wildlife. Colegate continued to search for his partner’s body 20 years after her death was confirmed. Last month he said he had walked 700 miles in search of answers. In a joint statement confirming her death, Dingleys’s mother Ria Bryant and Colegate said: We have all known for many months that the chance we will be given to embrace our beloved Esther again, for felt her warm hand on ours, to see her beautiful the smile and look of the room that lights up again whenever she arrived was small, but with this confirmation that little hope has now faded. Devil is destructive beyond words.

