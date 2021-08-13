





change the title Andrew Soong / Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Andrew Soong / Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images All passengers and workers on commercial airline flights to Canada will soon need to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Government of Canada will also require all federal employees to be vaccinated, citing a “dynamic public health situation” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new travel vaccination policy will apply to passengers and workers in the federal air, train and cruise control sectors. The Canadian Treasury Board will approve “as soon as possible in the fall and no later than the end of October” said Friday. “Canadians deserve to feel safe when traveling that the environment around them is safe,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra saidWith “We need to regain public confidence in travel” to help industry that has been hampered by the pandemic, he added. Details of the new vaccine mandate are still being worked out, the government said. Exemptions from the policy will require security measures such as testing and review. On Monday, Canada moved to reopen its border with the US, easing its travel ban in cases where prospective visitors from the US are vaccinated for at least 14 days and test negative for coronavirus. Canada is the second most popular American travel destination, second only to Mexico. Canada’s new mandate for federal employees could take effect “as late as September,” the government said. The policy promises to affect more than 1.2 million employees 8% of Canada’s workforce who either work directly for government or work in federated and federally regulated industries Crown corporations, which are essentially state-owned enterprises. Canada has already endured two large waves in cases of coronavirus one at the end of the year, and a second in the spring. With indicators now rising again, Canadian leaders are imposing new policies to increase vaccinations and limit the spread of the coronavirus. “More than 71% of qualified people in Canada are fully vaccinated, and more than 82% have made their first stroke,” the treasury board said. saidWith “However, more than 6 million eligible people in Canada are still unvaccinated.” By the end of July, Canada had reported 5.3111 cases of coronavirus in the federal public service, the government said Friday. Overall, Canada has reported more than 1.4 million cases and nearly 26,700 deaths from COVID-19.

