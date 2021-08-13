



MOSKW Russia is expelling a Moscow-based BBC correspondent, Russian state television reported, for the first time in years that a high-profile Western journalist has been publicly forced to leave the country as part of a political dispute. The BBC condemned the move to expel journalist Sarah Rainsford, hoping the decision could still be overturned. The expulsion of Sarah Rainsford is a direct attack on media freedom which we unreservedly condemn, said Tim Davie, the BBC ‘s director general, in a statement on Friday. We call on the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision. For now, even with the expulsion of Ms Rainsfords, the BBC will continue to have a presence in Moscow, including an English-language correspondent and a Russian-language operation.

Being expelled from Russia, a country in which I have lived almost for my life and reported for years is devastating, Ms. Rainsford wrote on Twitter. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the British broadcasting giant had ignored repeated warnings that it could face retaliation for pressure on Russian journalists in Britain, but did not confirm the deportation. The tone of a state television report Thursday night left little doubt, however, that Russia was escalating its confrontation with the Western media. Sara Rainsford is going home, intoned a reporter on the state news channel Rossiya-24. This correspondent of the BBC bureau in Moscow will not renew her visa, according to our experts, because the UK has crossed all red lines in terms of media. Mrs. Rainsford, a veteran correspondent was first posted in Moscow in 2000, will be required to leave Russia by the end of the month, the report said. He described the move as our symmetrical response to what he said was discrimination by Britain against Russian state media reporters like RT and Sputnik.

London is not extending or granting new visas to Russian journalists, the report said. RT and Sputnik are not accredited to international events.

A British Foreign Office spokesman has urged Russia to reconsider its retaliatory move against an award-winning BBC journalist and dismissed allegations that Russian journalists faced discrimination in the UK. Russian journalists continue to work freely in the UK, provided they operate within the law and regulatory framework, the spokesman said. An anonymous account on the social network Telegram, quoted by Russian state television, quoted a diplomatic source as saying that the deportation was also prompted by British sanctions against Russian individuals. Britain issued travel bans and asset freezes against more than a dozen Russians last April AND December on corruption and human rights violations. Russia’s state-run media has long dumped major Western media as part of a Washington-led campaign to discredit and weaken the country. At the same time, Moscow-based journalists for leading European and American newspapers and broadcasters accredited to work in Russia are generally able to operate freely. Ms. Rainsford’s expulsion would be a signal that times are changing as they did in China last year with the expulsion of American reporters. Russia ‘s independent news media have already come under tremendous pressure in recent months amid the Kremlin’ s crackdown on dissent ahead of next month ‘s parliamentary elections. Several Russian news media outlets have been declared foreign agents, limiting their ability to function, while the prominent investigative media outlet Proekt was banned last month as an undesirable organization. Maria V. Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday that any retaliation against the BBC was in response to pressure on a Russian journalist in Britain, whom she did not mention.

The Anglo-Saxon media group ignored repeated warnings from the Foreign Ministry that appropriate measures would be taken in response to the visa games in London with a Russian correspondent in Britain, said Ms. Zakharova in a statement. The BBC representatives who visited the Foreign Office in recent days were informed about everything in detail. Mrs. Rainsford reported from Russia for five years starting in 2000, and has been in Moscow in her current post since 2014. Earlier this week, she was in Belarus, reporting on the crackdown on the opposition there by President Alexander G. Lukashenko, a close ally of the Kremlin. At a press conference on Monday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Ms. Rainsford asked Mr. Lukashenko on widespread reports of abuse of detained protesters in Belarus last year. Her fake daughter, darling, her fake, told Mr Lukashenko. But Ms Rainsfords’ report showed footage of detainees being abused and bruised, as well as a hidden memorial to a slain protester. Mass protests were reduced to hidden shrines, Ms. Rainsford said, signing. But a year later, the emotions, the anger have not gone anywhere here.

