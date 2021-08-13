His 1-year-old baby was hospitalized with Covid-19. He begs you to be vaccinated





When Carter Butrum started showing cold-like symptoms last week, his parents tested him for Covid-19. This test came out negative, but when the symptoms worsened Carter was tested again. This time, he came out positive.

Now the baby is in the hospital and has been given oxygen. Carter’s mother is with him, but due to Covid-19 Hospital’s mitigation measures, his father, Kyle, and sister Kayden are unable to visit.

Kyle Butrum told CNN’s John Berman on Friday that he has heard from many people asking how they can help, and he appreciates that, calling it a “very nice gesture.”

“But the significance of the situation is that there is nothing you can do to help me,” he told CNN’s John Berman on Friday morning. “I can’t go to the hospital, I can’t even help him.”

“The only thing you can do to prevent someone else from doing this is to get your vaccine so that another child does not do it and another family does not send their child away,” Butrum said. crying. “So another dad should not stand in the back of an ambulance and ask if this is the last time you will see your son.” “I hate to be so open about this, but there is nothing you can do to help me,” he said. “The only thing you can do to help me is help the other person.” Hospitalizations in Covid-19 hospitals are rising once again amid growing infections and low vaccination rates. But now, patients tend to be younger than they were in previous rises. Children make up a larger proportion of hospitalizations now than in January, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show, and hospitalization rates for children under the age of 18 are flying to record levels. Federal data show that the number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 in some states such as Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Louisiana has doubled over the past week. Children under the age of 12 like Carter are still unfit for a Covid-19 vaccine, so vaccinating people around them is the best way to protect them. Carter’s older sister, Kayden, described her brother as a happy child who does not cry often. “He always wants to play,” she said. “He likes to go for walks. He is very energetic, so seeing him very tired hurts me a lot.” Asked about Carter’s condition, Butrum said, “it has really been affected and go,” although things have improved in the last 24 hours. The baby is still on oxygen and his doctors are treating the rise in his lungs, Butrum said. Moreover, his fever has subsided, Butrum said, calling it “a good sign”. “Really what hurts him the most at this point outside of oxygen is fatigue,” he said. “So hard for anyone when they can not sleep, but especially for someone who does not understand the importance of the situation.”

