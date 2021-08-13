Floods in northern Turkey kill at least 27, with dozens missing





Immediate floods in northern Turkey have killed at least 27 people, leaving many other locals missing and hundreds homeless as rescue workers try to evacuate those affected by the disaster and reach villages that were cut off by the waters. and had lost energy. In Kastamonu province, at least nine people, including five young children, were still missing. Eight were from the same extended family in the town of Bozkurt, including four children. Turkish authorities have not yet announced the exact number of missing. But accounts from residents of disaster-stricken areas suggest a much worse picture than the one presented in official statements. Thank God we managed to get out of that house, but there are many people who could not, Sumeyra Ergin Felek, a resident, said in a video posted on InstagramWith There are many people under the rubble.

Turkish broadcaster NTV said more than 100 people were missing, a figure that officials neither denied nor confirmed. Engin Altay, deputy leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, visited the area and said the number of missing was over 300. I have encountered dozens of people here looking for their relatives, Altay said in televised speeches. The video shared on social media showed the bodies washed along the shoreline along with tree branches and other debris caught in the flood waters. The death toll could rise, said Hasan Baltaci, an opposition lawmaker who was in Bozkurt, which has a population of about 9,000.

They recently removed a body from a grocery store, although it was allegedly evacuated, said Mr. Baltaci. The missing from the extended family in Bozkurt included 12-year-old twin girls and their grandparents, as well as two younger children and their two aunts, a relative, Fatih Karaalioglu, said by phone. Arzu Yucel, the mother of the twins, said the family had only been warned to move their cars to higher ground as a precaution against flooding. Ms Yucel, speaking in a video interview for the Demiroren news agency, said she left the apartment near the Ezine River, where the family has apartments on Wednesday to move the car. She was trapped by rising waters and had to take shelter on the stairs of a nearby building. For five hours, Ms. Yucel said, she was able to make by hand for her children on one of the apartment block balconies. But then the block collapsed. My eyes saw everything, we could do nothing, said Ms. Yucel. They told us to move the cars, not to save our lives, she said. I could have saved them. Ramazan Yucel, her husband, returning from Istanbul, arrived in the disaster area early Thursday along with several rescue workers, and after arriving at the wrecked boat building, worked to no avail to find survivors, said Mr. Karaalioglu, relative.

It’s a meter deep mud, and the Ezine is still flowing hard, he said, referring to the river, which he said had flooded more than 300 meters into the city. Floods are common in many of the Turkish cities adjacent to the Black Sea, in part due to the construction of structures in river beds and the mismanagement of rivers that have narrowed natural canals, according to experts. Extremely dangerous is the opening of floodplains for construction. That is why the building in Bozkurt collapsed, a geologist, Ramazan Demirtas, said in a tweet. It is the people who are to blame, narrowing the riverbed to 15 meters by 400, and opening it up for construction, he said in another tweet.

