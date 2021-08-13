Pakistan under pressure as the Taliban advance into Afghanistan





The Taliban are claiming cities and territories throughout Afghanistan. With each victory, control is falling on the leaders of neighboring Pakistan. For decades, Pakistan has served as a sanctuary for the Afghan Taliban, who have often crossed the 1,660-mile border with difficulty. Officials have received that Taliban fighters keep homes and families in Pakistan, at a safe distance from the battlefields. Now that the U.S. military has declared its part in the Afghan war and the Taliban increasingly seem to be able to seize the country, Washington is putting pressure on Pakistan to push for a negotiated solution. While voicing support for a peaceful solution globally, however, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been calmer at home. She has not spoken out against pro-Taliban rallies inside Pakistan. He also did not condemn the reported atrocities of the Taliban as the group marched towards Kabul.

The reason: A large number of Pakistanis, including military officers, describe the Taliban victory as inevitable. Some, including former military officials, are publicly cheering for one. But a collapse in Afghanistan would also carry risks for Pakistan, including a possible wave of refugees and an incentive for jihadist movements targeting the Pakistani government for attacks. Pakistan is indeed in a difficult situation, said Elizabeth Threlkeld, a South Asian expert at the Stimson Center in Washington. Although Pakistan is really concerned about the spread of violence and the influx of refugees, they want to keep the Taliban on their side. In an interview with The New York Times in June, Mr Khan said Pakistan had used the maximum power it could have over the Taliban.

Pakistani officials deny the group’s military assistance, insisting that during negotiations in Doha, Qatar, they worked hard for peace talks with the Taliban. In public, they have echoed the stance taken by the United States and other parties to the Doha agreement, warning that Afghanistan would become a pariah state if the Taliban took it by force.

But Pakistan has a leverage it is not bringing, government officials in other countries say. It still allows Taliban leaders free movement inside and outside the country and continues to serve as a safe haven where fighters and their families can receive medical care, they say. Some critics, particularly in Afghanistan, accuse Pakistan of actively supporting the Taliban offensive, saying the insurgents could not have made such a major effort without help. On social media, the hashtag #SanctionPakistan campaign has gained popularity in Afghanistan and the diaspora. Officials in Pakistan, the capital of Pakistan, have dismissed the idea that they could influence the Taliban. But US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said during a trip to India last month that Pakistan must do everything it can to make sure the Taliban do not take the country by force. US Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalizad, said this month that Pakistan bore special responsibility because of the number of Taliban leaders residing within its borders and that it would be judged internationally if it was seen to have done everything it could to promote a political solution. Pakistan’s tolerance of the Taliban has taken a diplomatic toll. Its archive, India, which is currently chairing the United Nations Security Council and also seeking influence in Afghanistan, says logistical, technical and financial support for the Taliban continues to flow from Pakistan. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a conference last month in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, that 10,000 jihadists had traveled from Pakistan to join the offensive, which Mr. Khan resolutely denied.

However, Pakistani officials say they have little power to stop Afghans living in Pakistan from crossing the border to fight alongside the Taliban. Pakistani leaders may also be sensitive to the impact a Taliban victory could have on their insurgency. The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, a banned terrorist group, has carried out hundreds of attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians, including an attack on a school in 2014 that killed at least 145 people, mostly children. Until last year, TTP seemed to be collapsing. A series of leaders were killed in American drone strikes. She suffered an internal disruption. A sustained strike from Pakistan pushed the group into Afghanistan. But just last month, she claimed responsibility for 26 terrorist attacks in Pakistan. On Thursday said the government was after the July explosion at a hydropower plant that killed nine Chinese workers and four others, a claim the group denied. TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali has described the victory of the Afghan Taliban as a common victory for all Muslims. Recent Taliban advances in Afghanistan have undoubtedly boosted TTP morale and increased group strength, said Aftab Khan Sherpao, a former Pakistani interior minister who has survived three TTP suicide attacks. . It’s the beginning, he said. There will be an increase in terrorist attacks and it will be linked to the Taliban advancing in Afghanistan. Some former members of the Pakistani military institution make clear their support for the Afghan Taliban.

Ghulam Mustafa, a retired lieutenant general and defense commentator, recently described the Taliban insurgency as a war of epic proportions that would result in the destruction of the free world way of life. A retired lieutenant general, Shafaat Shah, compared the rapid Taliban justice to the Pakistani judicial system. Their words may not reflect the views of Pakistan’s top leaders, but they suggest the Taliban’s position in the country has strengthened. “I do not think the euphoria displayed by some former military officers reflects the state of mind in the armed forces as an institution to support the Taliban,” said Asif Durrani, a former Pakistani diplomat. However, it is also a fact that the Taliban have proven their skills and have emerged as formidable actors, properly recognized by close neighbors and other important capitals, including Washington. The Afghan situation has once again complicated relations between Pakistan and the United States. Moeed Yusuf, Pakistani national security adviser and Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, director of intelligence, recently visited Washington to discuss Afghanistan. Pakistan has said it will not allow the United States to use its bases for any military action against the Taliban.

The Pakistan-US relationship is going through a tough part, said Mr. Durrani.

However, said Ms. Threlkeld from Stimson Center, Pakistan may be willing to accept the international community as a violent attack on refugees and refugees, in exchange for greater influence in Kabul. A friendly attitude towards the Taliban could also mark Mr. Khan’s political points in the country. Many in Pakistan see the group as Islamic champions who are attacking foreign interlopers. When the Taliban captured the strategic Spin Boldak border crossing last month, Islamists and students held a large festive rally in the Pakistani city of Quetta. In mosques along the border, frequented by Afghan families who had fled to Pakistan, preachers urged worshipers to pray for Taliban fighters and donate money to their cause. Afghan officials say the Taliban find numerous recruiting grounds in those mosques and religious schools in Pakistan. Pakistani officials deny this. Some Pakistani lawmakers see the Taliban as a useful ally against the threat of foreign powers as well as domestic terrorism. Pakistani officials say anti-Pakistani elements are funding at least two dozen militias operating along the border. The Taliban are playing the role of a protective wall for Pakistan, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, a member of an Islamic party, said in parliament last month.

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, tens of thousands of refugees flocked to Pakistan. Awaiting a Taliban checkpoint, Pakistani authorities have erected a fence along the nearly 1,500-mile border. However, the border remains somewhat porous for those intending to join the Taliban, if not those fleeing it. Khan Nazar, an Afghan refugee in Karachi, said his seven-year-old brothers had fled Kunduz after the Taliban captured the main entrance to the city in late July. It seems it will be difficult for them to cross the border this time, Mr Nazar said.

