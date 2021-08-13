International
Hitting a single bubble, fines double as police fight NSW blast
People are consciously doing the wrong thing and claiming it is because they did not understand it, she said.
The vast majority of people are really trying to do everything as best they can, but it is a handful that use health orders as an excuse when in fact they know they are doing the wrong thing.
Berejiklian warned that the rise in infections was expected to continue in the coming days, noting that the Delta variant had not been tested at this size in Australia.
On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the focus of countries should be on repression and vaccination at this stage of the roadmap outside the pandemic, as the country reached a historic moment of vaccination with one in four people now fully immunized.
Berejiklian said conservative forecasts suggested NSW would hit 70 percent of eligible people vaccinated twice by the end of October and 80 percent by mid-November.
We hope to reach 5 million early next week, and then reach 6 million by the end of August, she said.
Canterbury-Bankstown remains the epicenter of the outbreak, but the virus continues to spread to adjacent areas, with Blacktown and Mount Druitt and neighboring suburbs identified as new areas of concern.
Two more deaths were recorded Friday, including a woman in her 40s in southwest Sydney who was unvaccinated and died at home, and a man in his late 90s in the Hunter New area England, who had been vaccinated but under palliative care. with
Contact trackers have opened five times the number of cases they have closed within a week, adding another 1075 mysterious cases over the past five days, with only about 80 percent of people interviewed within 24 hours of a positive test.
The increase in cases comes as Laverty, the leading private pathology company conducting a third of COVID testing states, has been forced to reduce hours as its system tightens under growing demand.
Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison said people in her closed electorate in Hunter were facing delays of nearly a week, leaving many unable to earn income while awaiting test results in isolation.
My office called Laverty to tell you that testing is going on at least five days back, and that Laverty has notified the government that they will reduce their hours to cope with capacity.
A senior manager told Ms. Harrisons’s office everything is broken, our phones are broken, our systems are broken. Our system was not prepared for such a large volume.
Occupational health spokesman Ryan Park said if more testing resources were needed, it should be a priority for the government.
A Laverty spokeswoman on Friday denied the allegations, but said in a statement that Laverty was steadily increasing and decreasing the hours of its seats, adding that the situation was dynamic and would continue to be so.
A NSW Health spokesman said several Laverty test sites were reducing their hours to ensure they could return test results to people as soon as possible.
Deputy Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale said Dubbo and areas in Western NSW were of serious concern, with 17 new cases bringing the region to a total of 25 cases, including 22 in Dubbo and three in Walgett.
According to the latest vaccination data from the federal health department, the Far West states have the lowest vaccination rate in NSW, with 16 percent of residents fully vaccinated.
Dr Gale said health authorities were particularly concerned about the large percentage of indigenous communities in the region.
I will not provide the general breakdown, but certainly some of the cases are aboriginal people and were aware that in that part of the state many of our aboriginal communities often come from large families and move as part of cultural practice.
Residents in eight western areas of NSW local government are in solitary confinement and non-electoral surgery has been postponed to Dubbo Hospital.
Despite the spread of the virus in the regions, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he had not received health advice calling for a tougher nationwide blockade at any point.
We have tried to balance all the way through this, keeping our economy open, trying to address mental health, he said.
Hazzard said the government will continue to focus on the affected communities and where the virus is expected to move.
There have been no new cases in the Tamworth, Armidale and North Rivers regions, but Ms Berejiklian said those parts of regional NSW were not out of the woods as there were exposure sites in those areas.
