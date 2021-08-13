Trudeau weighs in on early elections in Canada





OTTAWA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering dissolving Parliament, possibly as soon as Sunday, to pave the way for Canada to hold elections in late September. Such a move was widely anticipated and would signal his confidence that voters would return him to power after three consecutive campaigns. If called, the election would come less than two years after the previous vote and at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise in many parts of the country, prompting health officials to declare that a fourth wave is under way. Mr. Trudeau could have waited until 2024 to call elections. Officials in Mr Trudeaus’s government and his Liberal Party have been told to prepare for the prime minister to demand the ouster on Sunday from Governor-General Mary Simon, representing Queen Elizabeth as head of state. Their meaning is that the vote will be held on September 20, after the minimum campaign period by law. The final decision on the time belongs to Mr. Trudeau, and on Friday it was not clear if it had been taken. The office of Mr. Trudeaus declined to comment.

For several weeks, Mr. Trudeau, prominent members of his cabinet and leaders of major opposition parties have made campaign-style presentations across the country. In recent months, some politicians have announced their retirement, also a signal that a vote was on the verge. Mr Trudeau appears to be gambling that governments in general have taken good measures, particularly for the financial support of Canadians and Canadian companies and the procurement of vaccines, will return his government to office with a majority in the House of Commons. His Liberal party won the majority of seats in the 2019 election, 157, but did not reach the majority in the 338-seat house, leaving it to rely on the support of opposition parties to pass legislation. Polls show that Liberals with einsufficient support to return to power but not necessarily in bulk. Mr. Trudeau may be hoping that his apparent campaign skills and image of celebrities can still change that. Erin OToole, leader of the Conservative Party, the largest opposition group, has struggled to attract attention and gain support during his first year in that role. Lori Turnbull, a professor of political science at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said waiting to go to the polls could also pose a risk to Mr Trudeau.

Canadians were excellent at managing the spread of Covid-19, she said. We did not see the kind of crisis that developed in other countries like the US Trudeau wants to break the Liberals’ record in this election, she said. But if you let too much time pass, voters forget what you did for them.

