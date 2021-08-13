NS Tory leader tilts left with approval of former NDP cabinet minister – Halifax

Nova Scotia progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston sought to highlight the “progressive” part of his party’s name with an endorsement today by a former provincial NDP provincial minister.

Going into the final weekend before Tuesday’s provincial election, Houston joined Denise Peterson-Rafuse, who served as community service minister in Darrell Dexter’s new Democratic government from 2009 to 2013.

Houston said Peterson-Rafuse’s offer of support despite differences in their previous party loyalty was “a welcome call”.

Although she had not thought she would ever support the Conservatives, Peterson-Rafuse said she was drawn to the party’s healthcare platform and the distance Houston has set between him and the more straight-leaning federal Conservatives.

“It will certainly be difficult for me in the next moment, making this statement today,” she told reporters on Friday, “but as I said, it does not take away my NDP philosophies and my respect for the party.”

Houston once again took the time to distinguish himself from his federal counterparts – a note he has struck several times during the election – saying his party is disrespectful to the Conservatives in Ottawa.

As Houston has repeatedly done, Peterson-Rafuse criticized Liberal leader Iain Rankin for his handling of the province’s health care system. She said the Conservatives “have the best chance at this time of toppling the Liberals … they have the whole package.”

















NDP Nova Scotia leader Gary Burrill said in an email statement that Peterson-Rafuse was free to make her choice, but declined to comment.

Peterson-Rafuse said she thinks the NDP is not ready to govern because there are too many new members who would face a huge learning curve if they came to power.

“What I learned when I came to government is that … we need a little bit of that story,” she said. “You have to go out to speed things up, and we don’t have time. We have to have a party that can come and start right away.”

Health care promises

The Conservatives are proposing the latest all-party spending in their first year in power – $ 553 million, including $ 430 million for the healthcare sector. The New Democrats say they would spend $ 151 million during their first year in power on initiatives such as affordable housing, mental health care, child care and long-term care. The Liberal Platform estimates spending $ 93.2 million in the first year of their term.

Houston said he felt the costs were realistic and necessary to address systemic issues in healthcare. “The reality is that we have to spend the money because we have had eight years of negligence,” he said.

Leaders were passing through the province as election day approached. Burrill spent time in the Halifax area on Friday, where he reiterated the NDP’s promise to improve mental health care. The plan includes opening more mental health clinics across the province providing prompt care and allowing key “at risk” populations to have access to urgent mental health care.

Houston continued his campaign along the province’s south coast as Rankin spent some time on a dairy farm in Shubenacadie on Friday and highlighted the Liberal party’s farming platform in a statement. The Liberals previously announced a Business Risk Management program that aims to provide food producers with more compensation for losses, raising compensation rates to 80 percent from 70 percent.

Rankin did not have a press conference scheduled for Friday for the second day in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 13, 2021.