Canada on track to meet ambitious 2021 immigration target, minister says





A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 22, 2017. REUTERS / Chris Wattie

OTTAWA, Aug 13 (Reuters) – Canada is on track to reach its goal of 401,000 new permanent residents this year after adding a record number in June and July, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday. Canada had 39,500 new permanent residents in July – a number that has not yet been officially announced – after 35,700 in June, both monthly records, the minister said. This brings the total of 2021 so far to more than 184,000. “We are ahead of where we expected to be at this point in the year and will continue to accelerate the pace of landing of new permanent residents,” Mendicino said in a telephone interview. “We will fulfill that goal.” The last time Canada attracted more than 400,000 people a year was in the early 1900s. The government has said it hopes to add 411,000 new permanent residents next year. With borders closed for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of new permanent residents fell to 185,000 in 2020 from 341,000 in 2019. Canada has increased immigration by relying on programs that allow temporary residents already in the country to more easily gain permanent residence to meet its immigration goals. Read more “By giving them permanent status, they will establish roots in their communities,” Mendicino said. “This is exactly how we will address both the short-term economic recovery we are accelerating through emigration and the long-term demographic pressures.” Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has relied on immigration to boost Canada’s economy since it came to power in 2015, setting an annual target of about 1% of the country’s nearly 38 million people. Trudeau is expected to call for elections on September 20 – two years ahead of schedule – on Sunday. Read more Reporting by Steve Scherer; edited by Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/canada-track-meet-ambitious-2021-immigration-target-minister-says-2021-08-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos