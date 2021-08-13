Federal, Sask. governments sign a $ 10-a-day childcare deal

Federal and provincial governments announced an agreement Friday that aims to cost child care in Saskatchewan an average of $ 10 a day per child for children under six by the end of 2025-26.

The goal is for Saskatchewan families to see their childcare fees reduced by 50 percent by the end of next year, Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister and finance minister, told a news conference Friday.

“Early learning and childcare has long been a feminist issue. Canadian feminists have been fighting for universal day care for more than half a century,” she said. “But COVID has revealed to us all that it is also an urgent economic issue.”

“We want to make sure that as we recover from this pandemic, our economic recovery is not only strong but comprehensive,” added Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister for families, children and social development. “There is simply no way to address this ‘separation’ without having access to affordable childcare.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland attended Friday's announcement of childcare in Regina.

Nearly $ 1.1 billion in federal funding over the next five years is also projected to create 28,000 newly arranged early learning and childcare facilities in Saskatchewan for children under the age of six. This includes the expansion of non-profit childcare centers, small childcare facilities and home childcare.

Dustin Duncan, the province’s education minister, said the multibillion-dollar deal took several weeks to join, and he is pleased with the end result.

“Helping Saskatchewan families meet their childcare needs by creating quality child care is one of the best investments we can make in our youngest students in our economy, especially when we recover from this pandemic.” he said.

I said. childcare workers will see a $ 17 million salary replenishment

Duncan noted that a single $ 17 million investment will be set aside this fiscal year to support Saskatchewan’s early childhood workforce. Licensed childcare provider Theaverage is expected to have a pay rise of up to $ 3 an hour, he said.

“We recognize that in order to have a childcare system that meets the needs of families, the salaries of early childhood educators must reflect the hard work they do,” Duncan said.

Georgia Lavalee, executive director of the Saskatchewan Early Childhood Association, called Friday's deal historic and welcome news for many families and childcare workers across the province.

Duncan said the deal is also set to support early childhood educators in Saskatchewan with their studies, providing them with professional development opportunities.

“It will promote economic growth, empower women to re-enter the workforce, and empower women in the early learning and childcare workforce,” said Georgia Lavalee, executive director of the Saskatchewan Early Childhood Association. , smiling Me

“It will nurture better results for all children in Saskatchewan.”

Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning Agreement extended

Federal and provincial governments have also agreed to extend the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Childhood and Child Care Agreement, which allocates $ 68.5 million in federal funds over the next four years to increase access to affordable and inclusive child care. .

Duncan said the agreement has provided the province with nearly 1,300 new licensed childcare facilities, more than 240 intensive early learning support facilities, seven new family resource centers and initiatives to support educators over the past four years. .

Duncan said as the province seeks to share the new federal dollars, officials will work with indigenous communities, newcomers and people with disabilities to develop childcare options with inclusion, language, culture and identity in mind.

Not an electoral promise, Freeland says

Asked at Friday’s press conference if the deal was a campaign promise ahead of the planned federal election, Freeland insisted the deal was part of the Liberal government’s previously announced plan to recover COVID-19.

“I’m not here to make an announcement about an election. My focus here today, as finance minister, is at a historic moment for Canada,” she told reporters.

“I can tell you that it is a very serious significant commitment and we made that commitment because we really believe that early learning and childcare is an economical investment that works.”

Meanwhile Andrew Scheer, MP for Regina-Qu’Appelle and conservative shadow minister for infrastructure and communities, was nervous.

“[Prime Minister] “Trudeau waited six years to make these last-minute announcements about childcare and it is not surprising that this comes days before the possible election,” Scheer wrote in an email statement to CBC News.

“Liberals have made childcare promises in eight previous elections since 1993 and they have consistently broken each one. Why should Canadians trust liberals now?”

Sources tell CBC News Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to visit Rideau Hall on Sunday to demand that Parliament be dissolved.

Voters can expect to go to the polls for the September 20 federal election, sources say.