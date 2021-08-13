Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The last:

A rapidly growing number of countries in the US are looking for people to show evidence that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to study in schools, in work hospitals, to watch concerts or to eat restaurants inside.

Following the leadership of New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco will establish such rules in many businesses starting next week, while Los Angeles is looking for the idea.

The new measures are an attempt to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases that has pushed hospitals to the breaking point and prompted senior officials to warn that beds in pediatric intensive care units (ICUs) are running out.

On Friday, Chicago’s school system, the country’s third-largest district, with more than 360,000 students, announced it would require all teachers and other staff to be fully vaccinated by mid-October unless they qualify for a medical or religious exception.

The health and safety of our school communities is our top priority, which is why all employees were required to be vaccinated by 10/21/15. Read more: https://t.co/69sr9qqX3w pic.twitter.com/Ap270jGWqb –@ChiPubSchools

Philadelphia has decreed that health care workers, along with students and college staff, should take action by mid-October.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the vaccination test the best way to protect businesses. She said she is not imposing capacity constraints or considering a closure similar to the one that devastated area businesses in 2020.

“Unlike this time last year, we have a tool we did not have,” she said, referring to vaccines.

Officials hope the demand will translate into a significant number of people receiving shots, something that cash prizes and stock exchanges were unable to do.

Critics say the requirement that people be vaccinated to enter a business violates their rights and their privacy.

LOOK | COVID-19 overwhelming in some hospitals in the southern US: COVID-19 overwhelming in some hospitals in the southern US The fourth wave of COVID-19 has many hospitals in the southern U.S. near a breaking point as the White House fights anti-mask activists trying to block measures aimed at preventing the virus from spreading. 1:32

At least 18 states led by Republican governors or legislatures prohibit the creation of so-called vaccine passports or prohibit public entities from seeking proof of vaccination. Some of those including Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota and Texas also prohibit most businesses from denying service to those who are not vaccinated.

US President Joe Biden has called on cities to approve vaccination certification requirements for restaurants and other businesses.

The New York City policy, which applies to restaurants, bars and other such venues, will take effect Monday, but inspections and enforcement will not begin until Sept. 13, the week schools reopen. . Consumers will need to provide proof that they have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

A statement about our vaccination policy at @barclayscenterwith For more information: https://t.co/Z2oX5KY8I5 pic.twitter.com/CZkFSeymDh –@BrooklynNets

The city is also demanding that all municipal employees, including teachers and police officers, be vaccinated by mid-September or face weekly testing.

San Francisco went one step further than New York, asking customers at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to show they are fully vaccinated. The rule will take effect on August 20.

The USC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issues paper cards to people when they receive their shots. California is among several states that have created an online record with a code code that people can use to prove their status. The mayor of San Francisco said a picture of the CDC card would be enough.

What is happening in Canada

People wearing face masks are seen in Ottawa on Friday. (Francis Ferland / Radio Canada)

What is happening all over the world

As of Friday, more than 205.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.3 million.

IN Asia, The Tokyo Olympics is over, but cases are still growing amid calls to limit rallies. On Friday, the Japanese capital reported 5,773 new cases, surpassing the previous record of 5,042 set last week. However, many are ignoring government demands to avoid travel and are gathering in bars and restaurants.

People wearing face masks walk in a shopping district in Tokyo on Friday. Despite the rise in coronavirus cases, many people in Japan are ignoring government demands to avoid travel. (Koji Sasahara / Associated Press)

IN Americas, 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the ship stopped in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board. The positive cases were between 26 crew members and one passenger at Carnival Vista, which carried over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the board said in a statement. The ship arrived in Belize City on Wednesday.

IN Europe, deaths in Moscow rose 60 percent in July from the same month a year earlier, health officials in the Russian capital said after the country reported a new daily record of deaths from COVID-19. The Moscow Health Department said Friday that 17,237 people died last month, a number that included 6,583 coronavirus-related deaths, which corresponds to a COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.95 percent.

IN Africa, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said authorities would not recommend a easing of Level 3 blocking measures currently, despite a general downward trend in infections during the third wave. He said the country of 60 million had fully vaccinated only about four million people the wave of infections triggered by the more infectious delta varieties overwhelmed hospitals and health workers.