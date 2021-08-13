Group of countries poll: Liberals consolidate their advantage

The analysis by the Innovative Research Group shows the key regional priorities for the Liberals. They can explain why Trudeau thinks he can win the majority

Why is Justin Trudeau preparing to call an election when most polls say he is not in majority territory?

Perhaps it is folly that will lead to liberal destruction. Perhaps the Liberal leader is betting that, despite his chances, they will not improve if he delays.

Or maybe he sees regional advantages for Liberals missing many polls. The last possibility is a theory split from Greg Lyle’s survey Innovative Research, whose latest large-sample poll suggests the Liberals continue to win at the expense of the Conservatives.

To produce this analysis for Macleans, Lyle combined samples from monthly national polls in June, July and August to produce a weighted sample of 6,200 voters. The result is not a picture of the feeling of national voters at an exact moment in time. The perceptions of many voters certainly changed during those three months. But such a large sample offers a compensatory advantage: much greater accuracy in identifying trends on a smaller geographical and demographic scale. Using this technique near the end of the 2015 campaign, Innovative Research was able to discern a stronger Liberal performance than had been predicted in most country forecasts up to that point.

Lyle given Te Maclean’s with a similar analysis in June suggesting that the Liberals were competing with the Conservatives on trips outside the Preyre that Stephen Harper and Andrew Scheer had been able to count on in the election over the past decade. Today’s analysis suggests that Liberals continue to increase their advantage on such trips, keeping areas with long Liberal priorities.

Although the NDP is stronger in this study than in June, and the Bloc Qubcois is essentially fighting the Liberals in a draw in Quebec, the combination of these regional effects suggests that the Liberals would start this campaign vigorously ahead of any nationwide competitor.

Lyle divided his large national sample into 12 groups of countries with comparable voter dynamics, based on which parties have been most competitive in those groups over the last three federal elections, and also including regional dynamics on several occasions.

Much of the national map has been put in place and will not be of much interest to campaign strategists because one party dominates the Liberals in Toronto, the Conservatives in Praire.

But in the riding collection Lyle calls CPC Strong (Jo Praire)The 37 seats that Conservatives Stephen Harpers won in 2015 and Andrew Scheer held in 2019, including Durham and SarniaLambton in Ontario, and North OkanaganShuswap in Columbiathe British Liberals continue to build a lead. In 2019, the Conservatives maintained a 19-point lead on these trips (see chart below). In June, Lyle found the Liberals a point ahead. Now that move has grown and the Liberals are nine points ahead of the Conservatives, 39 percent to 30. The NDP is far behind in these confrontations, but still five points to 20 percent since June.

There is a similar story in the travels that Lyle callsCPC-LPC oscillation (Ontario)punishments like Burlington, Kenora and Whitby that have been close between the two largest parties over the past decade. Harper won all 29 of those races in 2011, but the Liberals took 25 in 2015 and held 23 in 2019. Innovative revealed that the Liberals had a seven-point lead in these races in June. This lead has now increased to 20 points, 48 ​​percent to 26 percent.

Where Liberals are facing new competition is usually not from the Conservatives. IN Moves NDP ridingsridings like Davenport, Surrey Center and Port Moody-Coquitlam, where Jack Layton’s NDP made a strong showing in 2011, but which have been trending away from the NDP since Lyle found the Liberals 16 points ahead of the second NDP in June. But much of that advantage has now faded: NDP support has risen seven points to 32 per cent in these moves since June, while Liberal support has fallen five points here to 36 per cent. Voting models in 2019 suggest that with this four-point lead the Liberals should get most of these objections, but now there will be more close combat than before.

In much of Quebec, Lyle has found the trading advantages of the Block Qubcois and Liberals in a series of closely fought regional battles over the past three months. The only good news for Conservatives in this study is in the 13 rides around Quebec City. There, declining support for the Bloc and Liberals since June has placed the Conservatives as clear leaders, with 31 percent for the CPC to 25 percent for the Liberals and 21 percent for the CB. But even at those levels, Conservative and Bloc support is lower, and the Liberals a shadow higher, than in the 2019 election.

Since we continue to write about Innovative Research surveys and do survey analysis by 338canada.com Philippe J. Fournier, I must admit that Fournier has been skeptical of Innovative results. In a recent column on the “home effects” of major polls, Fournier wrote that “IRG polls often appear to be favorable to Liberals, and this impression will be supported by data … not means that IRG surveys are wrong or unusable, but we need to be careful and interpret them in context. “

I invited Lyle to address Fournier’s analysis. “There are campaigns like the first federal election 2015 and Wynnes [the 2014 Ontario election] where we were outsiders in the Liberal vote and we were right, “he said.” The predictions of regionally based polling stations assume that voting patterns remain the same. “They change, it means that the actual results of the seats may surprise us. Right now, using the same approach we used in 2015, we see a change in the model.”