Former NDP cabinet minister says Tories best bet to defeat Liberals
Former NDP Cabinet Minister Denise Peterson-Rafuse says Conservative leader Tim Houston and his party are the best option to fix healthcare problems in Nova Scotia.
Peterson-Rafuse, who was an MLA for eight years before being defeated in the 2017 provincial election, appeared with Houston during his regular press conference Friday to approve the Progressive Conservatives.
“I have never dreamed in my life that I would ever stand next to a PC executive and say that I am supporting him in the election,” said the former minister of community services. But although her views on social justice issues and other issues better aligned with the MDP have not changed, Peterson-Rafuse, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2016, said the Tory healthcare platform stands above the rest in this election.
“They are not making promises they cannot keep,” she said.
Ish Chester-St. The Margarets MLA spoke about her efforts to get specialist appointments and the challenges she has seen in the long-term care system while caring for her mother, who died last year of dementia, and now her father.
Houston said the approval of a former political rival who contacted him in recent days “excited” and “humbled” him and shows his party is gaining momentum. The announcement came a day after Houston made a request to people who do not normally vote for conservatives to give him their vote in this election.
“Denise and I did not sit in the same parliamentary group and could have fought several times in the legislature, but I have always had tremendous respect for Denise and we are both passionate about making life better for the people of Nova Scotia, “he said.
Before promising her support for Houston, Peterson-Rafuse said she criticized him for his progress and confirmed that he in no way obeys the Conservative Party of Canada.
She said it was a difficult decision to support another party in this election, but Peterson-Rafuse said time does not seem to be on the NDP side.
“I think computers have the best chance at this time of toppling the Liberals, but they have the whole package,” she said.
Meanwhile, former Peterson-Rafuse group colleague NDP leader Gary Burrill said she has a right to make her own decisions, but he is pleased with the campaign his party is running in Chester-St. Margarets and other districts.
“I could not be more excited about NDP candidate Amy Reitsma,” he said.
“There is a lot of positive interest and hope associated with Amy’s candidacy and I do not see this position of Denise really affecting her in a big way.”
Peterson-Rafuse did not approve of Burrill during his leadership bid in 2016, instead supporting their former band colleague Lenore Zann. Zann has since left the NDP and is now a Liberal member of parliament for Cumberland-Colchester.
As for her political future, Peterson-Rafuse said she has no plans.
