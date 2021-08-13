International
No injuries were reported after the shooting at Sherway Gardens in a “brazen” incident, police say
Toronto police are investigating after the shooting fell inside Gardens Sherway on Friday afternoon, in what the police chief calls a “brazen” incident involving people with “a total disregard” for the public.
Police say they were called to the mall around 2:30 p.m. Friday for shooting reports. But so far, there is no sign that anyone has been hit by the bullets, they say.
“We believe there may have been some injuries as a result of the physical confrontation, but not from the gunshots at this point,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer told reporters.
“Absolutely is absolutely brazen, it is a total disregard for other members of the public and public safety,” Rameradded.
The mall closed and police worked to clear the building. Ramer said police were able to capture video footage of the crash and had spoken to witnesses.
He said police believe a fight broke out between the two groups of up to three or four people each, and one person pulled out a firearm.
“The mall was very busy, so we are working on some good video tutorials at this point for the suspects,” he said.
Meaghan Gray, Toronto police spokesman, said officers are working to clear the building.
“The building is currently considered secured and they are undertaking a controlled exit of those people who remain inside due to the blockage,” Gray told reporters.
Police said they had information on the suspects but could not find out yet.
Ramer said police are working to give suspicious descriptions, but believe everyone has left the building.
“The reality is however, we will find them soon.”
Cadillac Fairview, the company that owns the mall, says it will be closed for the rest of the day.
Bus service at Sherway Gardens has been halted while police are investigating, the TTC said in a tweet.
