A Possible Election Call as the 4th Wave of Pandemics Begins





The country may or may not run in the election at the same time as a fourth increase in Covid-19 is now taking place thanks to the Delta variant.

Based on indications for officials in his government and the Liberal Party, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering a visit to Governor-General Mary Simon, possibly as early as Sunday, to dissolve Parliament and schedule elections for September 20th. That call for time is Mr. Trudeaus to take, and on Friday afternoon it was still unclear whether he had reached a decision. [Read: Trudeau Weighs Snap Election in Canada] Whatever the exact date of the election call, it is widely expected that voting will take place soon. And it will not be the first campaign Canada has seen during the pandemic. Including Nova Scotia, which votes on Tuesday, the election has unfolded in five provinces plus the Yukon.

In Alberta, any federal vote in the near future will come at the forefront of municipal election campaigns, as well as referendums on Canada’s equity system and time of day. While none of the provincial elections were blamed for major outbreaks, an increase in cases led Newfoundland to switch to ballot papers by mail just 12 hours before voters thought of visiting polling stations on February 12 and extending the election period until March 1. Things only got worse after that, with the final results not being confirmed until the end of that monthwith Stephane Perrault, the election chief, has warned that a pandemic vote will is likely to lead to a large increase in postal ballots and perhaps a delay of several days in announcing some results. Canada does not start counting ballots by mail until the day after the personal vote to make sure no one has voted twice and to allow people to cast their ballots until the close of voting. This can leave some close races in oblivion. Personal voters will also see changes such as voting in cinemas because many common polling stations like schools are currently reluctant to open with large numbers of foreigners. It has been clear for weeks that elections are coming soon. Mr Trudeau and members of his cabinet have traveled the country making announcements of spending, and opposition leaders have similarly taken to the streets.

If Trudeau lasts less than two years in his last term, it will be the third time since he passed in 2007 that Canadians law set for election date has been treated with approximately the same respect as the highway speed limits. (After introducing that move Stephen Harper, the former Conservative prime minister, made the first two early calls.)

Early elections are rarely greeted with enthusiasm. And a poll released earlier this summer found little enthusiasm for one fall electionsBoth Erin OToole, the Conservative leader, and Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democrats, have condemned the idea of ​​a pandemic vote as reckless. Mr Singh sent a note to the governor general urging her to reject any request for the dissolution of Parliament by Mr Singh. Trudeau. (When this happened in 1926 with William Lyon Mackenzie King, the liberal prime minister at the time, she caused a constitutional crisis on the powers of the governor-general. Most experts agree that Ms. Simon will not refuse to dissolve Parliament.) The question then is whether voters will punish Mr. Trudeau for early voting. Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, a nonprofit opinion research firm in Vancouver, told me earlier this week that history suggests it will not be a concern for the prime minister. At the beginning of every favorably called election, there are always a few days of boredom, she told me. Then people go with it and judge the leaders and issues accordingly. The next question, of course, will it be safe? As he announced it Canada is now in its fourth wave this week, Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer in Canada, added that cases are plotting along a strong revival trajectory.

Deaths, she noted, remain relatively low.

Of course this resurgence of the virus comes at a time when vaccination rates are high in Canada and still rising. Vaccination does not guarantee 100 percent protection against Covid infections or death from them. But a team of colleagues at The Times passed data from 40 U.S. states on so-called advanced infections when fully vaccinated people contract the virus. The findings of their analysis, which are likely to be widely applied in Canada, are encouraging: Fully vaccinated people made up up to 0.1 percent and up to 5 percent of those hospitalized with the virus in those states, and less than 0.2 percent and up to 6 percent of those who have died. The Times report also found that people who were not fully vaccinated were hospitalized with Covid-19 at least five times more often than people who were fully vaccinated, according to the analysis, and they died at least eight times more often. [Read: See the Data on Breakthrough Covid Hospitalizations and Deaths by State] Earlier this month, Dr Tam said personal voting could be done safely with public health guidelines, but added that postal ballots are an option for anyone who feels anxious. This is likely to lead to an unusual campaign, assuming it starts before the current wave of infection ends. Leaders will be spared from endless handshakes and they will not be happy with voters for selfies and kisses with the baby, something that in my experience happens with an amazing frequency. Large gatherings are likely to be out with participants at social distance, and virtual events are likely to be commonplace. And I’m probably optimistic, but the pandemic can also have the effect of creating a campaign, whenever it comes, it ‘s actually focused on issues and substances rather than on personalities and crafts.

In a case widely characterized as an act of hostage diplomacy from China, a court in that country sentenced Michael Spavor, a Canadian businessman, to 11 years in prison for espionage this week. The decision came after a Chinese appeals court rejected the death sentence by Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian convicted of drug trafficking. The decisions came after the final arguments were being held in Vancouver at the extradition hearing for Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese telecommunications executive held in Canada who is facing fraud charges in the United States. The Canadian government claims that the two men as well as a Michael Kovrig, another Canadian arrested in China and accused of espionage, are victims of political revenge by China over the detention of Ms. Mengs.

Vjosa Isai continues to pursue the disruption and destruction brought about by fires in Western Canada and has also written a review of how British Columbia is fighting 300 fires at once.

Catherine Porter reviewed Ted Freeman-Atwood, 90, a long-term care home resident who is now back in most of the world after nearly a year locked inside due to coronavirus restrictions.

I headed to the border with the United States earlier this week when it reopened to fully vaccinated Americans for non-essential visits. While there were significant crossing delays in Canada, largely due to new rules, the number of visitors going north did not increase.

Qianshi Lin, a botanist at the University of British Columbia, has uncovered the secret of the fake western aspodel, a wild flower: It is a carnivore.

Tony Esposito, the Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper for 15 seasons, has died at the age of 78.

As a director, David Cronenberg is credited with creating a film subtitled known as Body Horror. Now he is acting and starring in Season 4 of the Canadian horror anthology series Slasher.

Joshua Barone, a music critic for The Times, writes that Robert Carsen, a Canadian, could be the best, most trusted director in opera. I thought of it as a high praise: His work is by no means repetitive, cautious or dull. But in more than 125 productions over three decades in the field, he has been unmatched in credibility. Ian Austen, born in Windsor, Ontario, was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported for Canada to The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten. How are you?

