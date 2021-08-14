



The United States has filed a “fatally flawed” case against Meng Wanzhou that is filled with probation gaps and does not meet the extradition threshold, one of Huawei’s executive lawyers said Friday. Eric Gottardi began the response of the defense team at the UN Supreme Court to a request from the United States for the top executive of Chinese telecom to be extradited to face fraud charges in a New York court. Meng is accused of misrepresenting Huawei’s relationship with technology company Skycom in a 2013 presentation on HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Iran. But Gottardi told the judge that the United States, which is represented by Canada’s attorney general’s attorneys in court, failed to make clear how Meng’s actions constitute fraud. Both Meng and Huawei deny the allegations. The story goes down the ad Read more: Meng Wanzhou lawyers to present defense at official extradition hearing “The alleged fraud is unclear at best and the risk of economic loss to the alleged victim, HSBC, is completely illusory,” Gottardi told the judge. “One of the things that makes this case so unusual is the difficulty in determining exactly what risk is claimed by the requesting state to form the basis of the fraud.” Meng’s long-awaited extradition hearing is unfolding nearly three years after her arrest at Vancouver airport in December 2018 worsened Canada’s relations with China. Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested days after Meng in what is widely seen as revenge, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to continue the fight for their release.















On Friday, the Meng star’s legal team aimed at government’s lawyers’ claims that Meng’s presentation was an agile and deliberate attempt to distance Huawei from Skycom and assure the bank that it was protected from any sanctions-related risks. Trends Canada to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all federal employees by fall

Florida’s mother was shot, killed by the baby while working on the Zoom call The story goes down the ad Government attorney Robert Frater has argued that Meng called the meeting after Reuters articles claimed that Skycom tried to sell Hewlett-Packard equipment in Iran, raising concerns about the bank. Frater told the court HSBC had the right to honest and direct information about its clients in order to make decisions about the financial services it provided, but was denied that right by Meng fraud. As a result, he said, HSBC suffered risks of deprivation – a fundamental element of fraud – which included potential financial loss, reputational damage and penalties. Read more: Meng charged with ‘commercial dishonesty’ as extradition case enters final stage Gottardi dismissed that characterization and accused Frater of presenting “vague and variable theories” about the risks the bank faced. Instead, he said Meng’s presentation was entirely factual and there is no “scintilla” of evidence linking it to any decision taken by HSBC that may have put him at risk of civil or criminal liability. Frank Addario, one of Meng’s attorneys, said the United States data in the case, in which Canada relied to arrest Meng, contained “zero evidence” that either Skycom or Huawei violated the sanctions.















Defense court documents say Skycom made payments from its Chinese bank account into the bank account of British firm Networkers HSBC in the UK and HSBC cleared those payments through a US subsidiary. The story goes down the ad If HSBC violated the sanctions by clearing payments through the United States, it was at the bank and not at Meng, the lawyers argued. “It’s not a violation to send unrelated payments from a bank in China to a UK bank, which is all Skycom did. It was HSBC ‘s choice how to clear payments,” Gottardi said. Eight years after its introduction, the risk of prosecution or civil punishment for HSBC has not materialized, he added.















The Court has heard that an extradition case is not a trial and the role of the judge is limited to determining whether the requesting State has presented sufficient evidence to support a case for a possible finding of guilt. Government legal attorneys have repeatedly warned Chief Justice Heather Holmes that she would go beyond her job description if she begins to weigh the competing conclusions that fall within the jurisdiction of a lawsuit. The story goes down the ad But Gottardi also told Holmes that her work goes beyond sealing the extradition request and she is responsible for determining whether sufficient evidence has been presented to support a credible case against Meng. “Evidential sufficiency cannot be assessed in the abstract.” © 2021 Canadian Press

