



The Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) is advising the public on an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the Aug. 6 Saskatchewan Roughriders game in the Pil Country section. JSC said one person or persons were in this section while being infected with the virus. Read more: Roughriders announces that the 56th Labor Day Classic has been sold Tracing contacts for the August 6 game is ongoing, however JSC said it is difficult as this case was placed in the Pil Country section. Pil Country tickets are sold only as a standing room.















JSC said there is at least one case of an infected individual attending the game in this section. Trends Canada to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all federal employees by fall

‘Worst experience of my life’: Canadian football captain in Olympics final penalties The story goes down the ad According to Saskatchewan Disease Control Rules, all individuals present — particularly participants who were in the Pil Country section — on August 6 between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. must self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms by 8 p.m. August. If symptoms occur, individuals should be isolated immediately and seek testing. Read more: With large rallies open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? Experts advise caution If individuals do not feel well or were in contact with a sick person during or after play, they should be isolated and seek tests immediately. A Saskatchewan Roughriders spokesman said the JSC informed the Knights organization of the positive case of COVID-19. “We wish this person a peaceful recovery,” the statement said. The team says they continue to encourage fans to get vaccinated and wear masks at Mosaic Stadium. “The Saskatchewan Roughriders worked closely with provincial health officials throughout the spring and summer and followed their recommendations as we opened the Mosaic Stadium to our fans. We will continue to rely on expertise and guidance in the future.” See link » <br />

