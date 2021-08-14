BBC condemns attack on media freedom as Russia expels reporter | BBC

Russia will expel a senior BBC journalist in Moscow by refusing to extend her accreditation in an action the broadcaster has condemned as a direct attack on media freedom.

Sarah Rainsfords visa will expire at the end of August and will not be renewed. State broadcaster Rossiya-24 first reported the decision on Thursday evening, calling it a response to alleged UK refusals or delays in issuing visas to Russian journalists.

The ousting of Sarah Rainsford is our symmetrical response, the reporter said, calling it a historic move.

In a statement, the British embassy in Moscow denied that any Russian journalist had been discriminated against in the UK.

This is another step unjustified by the Russian authorities. We urge them to reconsider this step backwards against an award-winning BBC journalist who could further undermine media freedom in Russia. We reject the allegations of the MFA for discriminatory actions against Russian journalists in the UK. Russian journalists continue to work freely in the UK, provided they operate within the law and the regulatory framework, the statement said.

Rainsford is an extremely well-known journalist who started reporting from Russia two decades ago.

Late Friday, she tweeted on Twitter: Being expelled from Russia, a country where I have lived for almost 1/3 of my life and reported for years is devastating. Thank you for all your good support messages.

BBC CEO Tim Davie said the corporation condemned its unconditional eviction.

Sara is an extraordinary and fearless journalist, he said in a statement. She is a fluent Russian speaker who provides an independent and in-depth reporting of Russia and the former Soviet Union. Her journalism informs the BBC audience of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

We call on the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision. In the meantime, we will continue to report events in the region independently and impartially.

The ousting of Rainsfords is the first of a British journalist from Russia since 2011, when Guardians Luke Harding was forced to leave Moscow. Russia banned American journalist David Satter in 2014, and a Polish correspondent for the daily Gazeta Wyborcza was ordered to leave in 2015.

The political expulsion of a BBC correspondent as a symmetrical response to alleged pressure on Russian journalists signals a shift towards Chinese-style accreditation blocking policies for major US and British stores in order to curb foreign reporting.

Foreign language media have so far generally been able to function normally in Russia, although BBC journalists have complained about surveillance when reporting on travel.

Neither the Russian Foreign Ministry nor Rossiya-24 have named Russian journalists suspected of being subject to visa delays or refusals in the UK. The Rossiya-24 reporter who presented the report said everyone understands Rainsfords’s eviction was a response to previous threats that Ofcom could revoke the license and other issues of the Russian state-funded RT broadcaster.

A foreign ministry spokesman said in a Telegram post that British officials had received various warnings about journalists’ visas and that BBC representatives had recently visited the ministry for consultations.

The Rossiya-24 report also claimed that correspondents from state-owned RT and Sputnik were not accredited to the event, and cited reports from 2019 that some employees of both stores had been denied visas.

or Report of the Russian Foreign Ministry published in March 2021 said: Although there were no cases of open obstruction of Russian media activities in the UK in 2020, however since December 2018 the TV channel RT has been involved in litigation with the British media regulator Ofcom, and RIA Novosti, Reporters of Channel One and Russia-1 have not been able to use corporate bank accounts in the UK since 2016.

Russia has already launched an extensive campaign targeting independent Russian-language media, labeling the popular Medusa, the VTimes spin-off Vedomosti and the investigative website Insider as foreign agents, and closing down the influential investigative website Proekt as an undesirable organization.

Russian-language websites for Radio Free Europe and VOA, both funded by the US Congress, have also been targeted as foreign agents and are estimated to have accumulated millions of pounds in fines. They have relocated some employees and equipment abroad in case they are hit with criminal charges.