Tetra Tech recognizes the International Day of the Indigenous Peoples of the World 2021

News announcement from

Tetra Tech







Northampton, MA | August 13, 2021 8:02 AM Eastern Time of day

Tetra Tech is

According to the United Nations (UN), more than 476 million indigenous peoples live in 90 countries of the world, making up 6.2 percent of the global population. Tetra Tech has joined the UN Global Compact, which supports UN efforts to end extreme poverty, combat inequality and address climate change. As part of our commitment to the UN Global Compact, we are celebrating the International Day of the Indigenous Peoples of the World.

Tetra Tech is committed to creating an inclusive and equal workplace for all people. Across six of the major regions where we work, we employ, train, learn and collaborate with indigenous peoples in our projects and operations. We aim to raise awareness and understanding within our workforce about culture, heritage and indigenous issues in the regions where we work and provide sustainable career and business opportunities for indigenous peoples.

Africa

Fragile political environments, volatile labor markets and economic and regulatory uncertainty are among the challenges facing the indigenous peoples of Africa. Tetra Techs’s long and varied history of working across Africa provides our clients and their communities with a strong partner that provides comprehensive solutions. Billions of people around the world are dependent on indigenous lands, and our work supports land rights across regions like Africa to improve governance and land resources, property rights, and resilient living. In the developing world, roughly 70 percent of the land is unregistered, leaving millions of families with limited stability and economic growth. Through projects such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Integrated Land and Resource Governance and Diamond Property Rights and Artisanal Development, we are also improving land rights for women in tribal communities, helping to bridge the gender gap and increase their participation in decision – making Me

Asia

For more than 20 years, Tetra Tech has ensured sustainable development throughout Asia. We work with communities in Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand to develop scalable solutions for their most vulnerable populations. According to Amnesty International, Asia is home to the world’s largest indigenous population and, like many indigenous peoples, they face a lack of basic human rights and the exploitation of their natural resources. Our international development services aim to protect indigenous rights and resources by supporting projects focused on food security, water security, biodiversity conservation, infrastructure and technology. Our international development experts apply our Tetra Tech Delta technology group to deliver solutions that combine science and engineering to address the most pressing challenges of indigenous communities.

Australia and New Zealand

Tetra Tech has more than 2,000 employees in 60 offices across Australia and New Zealand providing innovative, technical solutions to our clients. We are focused on integrating diversity and involvement in the work we do with First Nation communities. Our staff approaches their work with sincerity, pledging to improve the way we conduct business with First Nation communities through cultural recognition, employment, education and training opportunities. Furthermore, we are honoring the individuals of the First Asia-Pacific Nation with our Reconciliation Action Plans, who are committed to reconciliation through cooperation, mutual respect and a responsibility to take action. Our action involves practicing Country Recognition when working in or with indigenous communities. When we carry out the development of property, water and industrial and healing services, we work to educate our clients to protect the biodiversity of this region while honoring the culture and heritage.

Canada

With nearly 50 years of experience in the provinces and territories, Tetra Tech has unique capabilities in serving the remote and extreme environments of the Yukon and Northern Territories. A major challenge for indigenous peoples in remote communities is access to basic resources, such as water, transportation, and infrastructure. For First Nation individuals, this may mean shorter life expectancy caused by chronic health issues and fewer economic opportunities. Our engineering experts have worked with the White River First Nation community in Beaver Creek, Yukon and Na-Cho Nyk Dun First Nation to create sustainable resources. Tetra Techs projects also offer socio-economic opportunities and benefits to indigenous peoples by partnering with them as subcontractors. We hope to advance our relationship with this community by integrating our commitment to Indigenous Canadians into our procurement operations and practices.

Latin America

Latin America has developed into one of the most dynamic economies in the world, but large segments of the population of the regions have not benefited from this growth. Poverty persists and the social well-being of indigenous peoples remains among the lowest in the hemisphere. More than a quarter of the regions The indigenous population does not have access to improved sanitation solutions. Tetra Tech is actively engaged in this region to provide innovative solutions in food security, environmental and forest conservation, governance and community development, land rights and peacebuilding. These projects also provide training on operations and maintenance in industry-leading solutions for indigenous communities, providing transferable capabilities. Our dedicated staff even collaborated with Engineers Without Borders USA to help create clean and reliable water sources in the rural communities of La Reforma and Las Majadas in Guatemala.

United States

Poverty eradication in indigenous communities begins with education and opportunities. Across the United States, Tetra Tech works to maximize Indigenous peoples significant employment and business opportunities in our projects as subcontractors and in field, professional and managerial positions. In projects such as Chief Joseph Hatchery for the Colville Reserve Confederate Tribes in Washington or the Meacham Creek Floodplain Restoration for the Umatilla Indian Reservation Confederate Tribes in Oregon, we are honored to serve as consultants to design solutions that integrate cultural and spiritual values ​​and practices. Furthermore, through our award-winning Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program, our staff had the privilege of inspiring Navajo Nation students to pursue STEM-related careers. We hope to continue to work with and inspire the indigenous population of the United States.

Learn more about our work with indigenous peoples around the world and join us in celebrating International Day of the Indigenous Peoples of the Worlds.

Check out additional multimedia and more ESG stories from Tetra Tech at 3blmedia.com