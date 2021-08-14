On this day, August 14: The Israel-Hezbollah war ends with a ceasefire





Grows. 14 (UPI) – On this date in history: In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian wool merchant, established the first Russian permanent settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island. In 1900, about 2,000 US Marines joined European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Uprising against the Western presence in China. In 1935, the U.S. Congress passed the Social Security Act, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt immediately signed it into law. In 1945, US President Harry Truman announced that Japan had accepted the terms of the unconditional surrender. Japan formally surrendered on September 2, officially ending World War II. Photo of the UPI file In 1947, more than 400 million people living in Hindustan and Pakistan gained their independence from Britain. In 1959, the Explorer VI satellite transmitted the first satellite (orbital) view of man from Earth from space. In 1966, the US Orbiter 1 unmanned spacecraft began orbiting the Moon. In 1985, Michael Jackson paid $ 47 million at auction for the rights to 40,000 songs, including most Beatles classics. In 1995, after a long legal battle, Shannon Faulkner was admitted to Citadel’s cadet corps previously all men. She resigned from the South Carolina Military School four days later. In 2003, a massive power failure spread to Ohio, Michigan, the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, leaving 50 million people in eight states and the province of Ontario without electricity for as long as two days. In 2005, authorities said the downing of a Helios Airways plane in Greece with 121 people on board could have been caused by a sudden drop in cabin pressure. There were no survivors. In 2006, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon ended with a ceasefire, effective on that date, after 34 days of fighting. Photo file by Debbie Hill / UPI In 2013, authorities said hundreds of people were killed and thousands injured in clashes between Egyptian security forces and demonstrators calling for the return of ousted President Mohamed Morsi. In 2014, the owners of the Major League Baseball elected MLB executive Rob Manfred to succeed longtime MLB commissioner Bud Selig. In 2015, after 54 years, the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba reopened amid a thaw in relations. In 2017, about 500 people were confirmed dead and hundreds more disappeared after heavy rains caused a landslide in Sierra Leone. In 2019, rapper A $ AP Rocky was found guilty of assault in Sweden but avoided jail time because it was determined that his crime was not of a “serious nature”. Photo file by Keizo Mori / UPI

