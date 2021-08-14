NREL International Programs Overcome Travel Restrictions to Provide Global Training | tidings

While COVID-19 Travel Restrictions prevent NREL researchers from expecting personal training, virtual solutions create new opportunities



The key to the success of the National Renewable Energy Laboratories (NREL) international programs is the ability to collaborate and build capacity within energy sector institutions around the world. Therefore, NREL researchers often traveled to places like Thailand, India or Colombia to meet with partners and organize personal workshops focused on the latest practices and techniques.

Most personal meeting trips were abruptly interrupted when strict blocking measures were adopted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous tasks under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) -NREL Partnership were affected by travel restrictions, so the USAID-NREL team quickly focused on ensuring that they could continue to provide exceptional support to partner countries. USAID worldwide.

Since then, the USAID-NREL team has transformed several high-impact capacity building programs into virtual formats, with over 120 participants in total in more than 30 trained institutions all while maintaining personal connection and technical quality from thousands kilometers away.

Colombian Virtual Learning Workforce Pilots

The USAID-NREL team initially piloted a virtual solution through a series of USAID-funded trainings aimed at enabling the Colombian energy sector workforce to integrate increasing volumes of renewable renewable energy. The launch of the program in April 2020 was postponed to allow time to adjust its curriculum for distance delivery.

“The main objectives did not change with the online movement,” said Alison Holm, the program’s lead coordinator. “The priority remained to build high quality capacity and foster relationships between participants, subject matter experts and program staff. But we had to consider things like the focus and the way participants would engage with the material. They can now interrupt presentations, make additions research, review or revise a particular segment and interact in a completely different way from what they do personally. ”

The team eventually chose a flexible online learning management provider to host content. Experts from NREL then made nearly 40 technical presentations, and the NREL communication team provided multimedia, editing and design support prior to publication. Eventually, all content was translated into Spanish and made accessible to a range of devices, so language, internet connection and technology would not be a barrier to participation. The program started in May 2020 and has resulted in ongoing technical assistance with Colombian partners.

Advanced Energy Partnership for Asia Expands Virtual Offers

The Advanced Energy Partnership for Asia, a regional program between NREL and the USAID Regional Development Mission for Asia, applied the lessons learned from the Columbia program to training opportunities that were otherwise suspended due to travel restrictions. Initially, NREL researchers planned to visit Southeast Asia for several all-day events to train energy actors in demand modeling and best practice forecasting. Instead, these events were turned into a six-week virtual course where new video trainings would be published each week, and participants joined the two-week live discussions with the presenters.

“We were grateful that we could build on the structure developed for Colombia,” said Sika Gadzanku, a researcher at the NREL Integrated Applications Center and lead coordinator for the on-demand modeling course. “The most rewarding part was hearing the different advantages of modeling electricity demand from different countries. This gave our team an invaluable insight into how USAID and NREL projects can be designed to support the specific needs of the country.”

Recently, the Advanced Energy Partnership for Asia repeated the virtual format for a course that shares best practices on the basics of deploying electric vehicles. Upon its completion in June 2021, participants observed how the trainings would directly affect the planning of electric vehicles within their organizations.

The lessons and information obtained from this course will inform the work of the policies that we are doing for the placement of electric vehicles within the program of modernization of public utility vehicles of the country. With the best practices and technical knowledge given to us, this can be material used to promote bolder policies, regulations and programs for the approval and / or deployment of electric vehicles, “said Sha Enales, a participant from the Department. of Transport in the Philippines.

Participants, presenters and staff from several face-to-face discussions were organized by the Advanced Energy Partnership for Asia.



The distance format creates more equitable training experiences

With each successive virtual format program, the USAID-NREL team gathers new lessons on how to make courses more attractive and how to implement them more efficiently. While the USAID-NREL team may be eager to start the journey and see international partners face to face, this new capability opened the door to provide much more flexible and equitable training opportunities. Now, a wider group of presenters from the U.S. Department of Energy labs can provide expertise, participants can interact with content and experts in a way that fits their schedule, and recordings can be shared online for anyone who has access.

“This year opened our eyes to what is virtually possible and it seems the format is here to stay to a certain extent,” said Alex Aznar, USAID-NREL Partnership portfolio manager. “While we hope to see our colleagues and co-workers in person soon, we can now reach more participants than we would normally be able to. This brings the added benefit of increased participation among new staff and women.”

Nathan Lee, technical director for the Advanced Energy Partnership for Asia, also said how virtual training could evolve in the future.

“After strong feedback from partners and coping with ongoing travel constraints, we plan to utilize these new virtual capabilities to provide capacity building for partners across Southeast Asia and beyond in new areas of advanced technology. energy, such as energy conservation, circular economy and cyber security, among others, “Lee said.

