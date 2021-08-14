COVID-19: Saskatchewan vaccine delivery for those under 40 slows

Canada has entered the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead of worrying about the health of the elderly, young people are becoming more susceptible to the disease.

The country’s chief physician has seen the peak, largely driven by the Delta variant.

Nationwide, there are now over 13,000 active cases, more than double the two weeks ago. But most of the new cases reported are in the 20-39 age group, said Dr. Theresa Tam during a press conference this week.

In Saskatchewan, doctors are concerned about vaccine rates.

The province has recorded about 30,000 total doses for the month to August 13th.

There has been a sharp drop compared to July 13, when 33,000 doses were delivered that day alone.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) made an adjustment to how it reaches unvaccinated people by removing massive vaccine clinics and focusing on keeping pop-up booths and clinics at events and gatherings like festivals and CFL games.

We got immunizers at the show. We got the Immunizer at Taste of Saskatchewan. We get immunizers in gyms. We were going to places where we know this group is being frequented, said JSC medical health official Dr Jasmine Hasselback.

However, provincial records point to issues about dealing with people younger than 40 years old.

















On July 28, about 64 percent of people aged 18 to 29 had received their first dose.

Sixteen days later, there were only about 2,600 first doses in that age group – an increase of one percent.

The numbers are similar between the ages of 30 and 39.

The province reported 66 percent of people were vaccinated with the first stroke on July 28th.

The province has listed it at 67 percent since August 13th.

A professor of infectious diseases at the University of Saskatchewan believes that public health officials should try different ways to reach people in this group.

Our numbers really speak for themselves. Again, if we were not moving the ball, then we would have to try something else, Dr Alexander Wong told Global News.

He noted a handful of ideas that have influenced other jurisdictions such as social pressures or rallies like bloc parties where vaccinations can be delivered.

You do not make the vaccine a thing. You do the party, the gathering, the gathering the thing, he said.

JSC has announced active blasts at two Saskatoon Pink Bar & Lounge nightclubs on August 4th and Divas nightclubs on August 9th.

He also announced an exposure risk in the Saskatchewan Roughriders game on Aug. 6 in part of the stands.

Dr. Wong noted that participating in these events is quite dangerous, and the strength of the Delta variant makes the unvaccinated person even more vulnerable.

Global News requested an interview with the provincial health minister, but was told he was not available.

In an email statement, the health ministry said open and open vaccine clinics will continue to be held to target unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people and campaigns are being conducted through traditional and social media.

