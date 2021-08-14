PKF International News tidings





2021-08-10 PKF International welcomes new member firm in Kazakhstan

We are extremely pleased to welcome PKF Property Valuation online. Based in Kazakhstan, PKF Property Valuation has 10 offices, two partners and a team of 46 specialists providing services in business, enterprise, real estate and stock valuation. Read more PKF International News

–

2021-08-05 German member firms celebrate the anniversary

We congratulate PKF WMS member firms Bruns-Coppenrath & Partner (PKF WMS) and PKF Munich which are celebrating their 90th and 45th anniversaries respectively. Read more PKF International News

–

2021-08-04 PKF Italia advises the leading content creation company

We are pleased to announce that member firm PKF Italia, based in Milan, recently advised PKF Certifica SA, in Switzerland, on a successful IPO transaction with IDNTT. Read more PKF International News

–

2021-08-02 VAT on EU Publication

PKF Littlejohn’s Luigi Lungarella, with the help of tax specialists from 27 EMEI member firms, has authorized a comprehensive VAT issue from country to country covering all EU member states and the UK. Read more PKF International News

–

2021-07-27 PKF International in ENGAGE 2021

Our PKF International North America team is excited to have a stand at this prestigious ENGAGE years event taking place in Las Vegas from 26th to 29th July. Read more PKF International News

–

2021-07-22 Tamir Amarbayasgalan at the Tokyo Olympics

PKF International is excited to see Tamir Amarbayasgalan representing PKF-IFS Mongolia at these years’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. Read more PKF International News

–

2021-07-13 PKF Brisbane joins PT Partners

PKF member firm, PKF Brisbane, recently welcomed the PT Partners of the boutique practice in the union to its second union in three years. Read more PKF International News

–

2021-07-09 PKF International concludes Asia-Pacific regional summit

This year the Asia-Pacific Virtual Regional Meeting (AsPac) took place from 6 July to 8 July and welcomed over 660 participants from 38 different countries. Read more PKF International News

–

2021-07-07 PKF International welcomes new member firm in France

PKF International is proud to welcome PKF Arsilon, a former PwC Entrepreneur, to the PKF network. Read more PKF International News

–

2021-07-01 PKF International hosts the Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting

This year the AsPac Virtual Regional Meeting will be held on 6 8 July 2021. Read more

