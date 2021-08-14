10, including 2 teenagers, charged in the investigation of human trafficking in southern Alberta

Ten people, aged 16 to 37, are facing several charges, including sexual assault and sexual assault, in connection with a sex trafficking investigation in Lethbridge.

According to police, the 10 individuals are believed to have sexually assaulted, exploited and trafficked a teenage girl, as well as sexually assaulted another teenager.

“During the course of the investigation, police first learned that a 15-year-old woman had been selected, decorated and brought to specific locations where the crimes took place,” Lethbridge police said.

Investigators believe the group arranged to transport the girl to various locations and the girl “often did not know the details of these pre-arranged meetings”.

Police also identified members of the group as “involved in sexual activity with a 13-year-old victim”.

“As our investigation continues, the number of victims, at this point, has not been confirmed,” police said.

According to LSP Acting Insp. Pete Christos, the investigation started only last week, as one of the victims had the courage to come forward and submit a police report.

They are in a safe place now, they are caring, Christos said of the victims. They have received a lot of social support in the country

LPS chief Chahin Mehdiza said the investigator “will allow the victims to gain some control over their lives, and also stop the disgusting operations of those involved in these crimes.”

Eight of the accused have been arrested and are in custody, however, police said two “are still at large”.

















Additional charges are also pending against the 10 people, who include a doctor and businessman, police said. The names of the two accused young men are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Law.

Fadi (Stawi) Chtewi, 20, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation for sexual touch

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assault (partner in the offense, meaning that more than one person was involved in the assault)

Two counts of aggravated assault

Trafficking of someone under 18 years old

Abdulla Mohammed, 19, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation for sexual touch

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assault pair for insulting another person

Two counts of aggravated assault

Trafficking of someone under 18 years old

Mohammad Neirabani, 22, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation for sexual touch

Sexual assault

Sexual assaults that cause bodily harm

Sexual assault pair for insulting another person

Serious sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18 years old

Attracting children

Mohamoud Nirabani, 20, is replaced by:

Sexual interference

Invitation for sexual touch

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assault pair for insulting another person

Two counts of aggravated assault

Trafficking of someone under 18 years old

Ziyaad Noor, 37, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation for sexual touch

Sexual assault

Sexual assaults that cause bodily harm

Sexual assault pair for insulting another person

Serious sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18 years old

Mohammad Zafari, 20, is charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation for sexual touch

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assault pair for insulting another person

Serious sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18 years old

A 17-year-old is accused of:

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual assaults that cause bodily harm

Two counts of sexual assault – party to the offense

Two counts of aggravated sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18 years old

Attracting children

A 16-year-old is accused of:

Sexual assault

Sexual assaults that cause bodily harm

Sexual assault – partner in the offense

Serious sexual assault

Trafficking of someone under 18 years old

Those eight people were in custody on Friday awaiting conditional hearings, police said, with some appearing in court as early as Friday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Khaled Asaid, charged with sexual assault, summons for sexual touching and sexual intercourse; and 26-year-old Meriton Krasniqi, who is facing charges of sexual harassment, invitation to touch, two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, participation in sexual assault, aggravated assault and trafficking in anyone under 18 years old Me

All 10 people are believed to be from the Lethbridge and Calgary areas.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Bryan Whepley at 403-330-5167 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said these are crimes that many people do not think will happen in a place like Lethbridge.

But the reality is that it is happening in Lethbridge and one of the most unreported crimes, or under-reported crimes, “he said.

Spearman also congratulated the victims for coming forward and hopes other victims in similar situations will feel safe reporting their experiences.

Today we see the result of those bold acts (that) will help prevent this crime from happening to others.

Resources for victims, families

Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, is a victim of human trafficking, is encouraged to contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Line at 1-833-900-1010 by email at [email protected] or submit a tip onlinewith

Lethbridge Police also encourages anyone who is a victim of sexual assault to contact the authorities by calling 403-328-4444, or if they are in immediate danger, call 911.

The Chinook Child Protection Center, of which the Lethbridge Police Service is a part, provides support for children, young people and families who have been “affected by severe and complex abuse”. Its resources can be accessed through center websitewith

More information, including an online course, on human trafficking can also be found through Not in My City organizationWith Albertas can also find resources through VEPRO Alberta AND CEASE Albertawith

Investigators from the Lethbridge Police Service, as well as the Calgary Police Service and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team against human trafficking, were involved in the case.