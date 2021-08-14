International
10, including 2 teenagers, charged in the investigation of human trafficking in southern Alberta
Ten people, aged 16 to 37, are facing several charges, including sexual assault and sexual assault, in connection with a sex trafficking investigation in Lethbridge.
According to police, the 10 individuals are believed to have sexually assaulted, exploited and trafficked a teenage girl, as well as sexually assaulted another teenager.
Read more:
15-year-old girl from Edmonton rescued from human trafficking, 35 charges were filed: ALART
“During the course of the investigation, police first learned that a 15-year-old woman had been selected, decorated and brought to specific locations where the crimes took place,” Lethbridge police said.
Investigators believe the group arranged to transport the girl to various locations and the girl “often did not know the details of these pre-arranged meetings”.
Police also identified members of the group as “involved in sexual activity with a 13-year-old victim”.
“As our investigation continues, the number of victims, at this point, has not been confirmed,” police said.
According to LSP Acting Insp. Pete Christos, the investigation started only last week, as one of the victims had the courage to come forward and submit a police report.
They are in a safe place now, they are caring, Christos said of the victims. They have received a lot of social support in the country
LPS chief Chahin Mehdiza said the investigator “will allow the victims to gain some control over their lives, and also stop the disgusting operations of those involved in these crimes.”
Eight of the accused have been arrested and are in custody, however, police said two “are still at large”.
How the judicial system re-traumatizes victims of human trafficking
Additional charges are also pending against the 10 people, who include a doctor and businessman, police said. The names of the two accused young men are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Law.
Fadi (Stawi) Chtewi, 20, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation for sexual touch
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assault (partner in the offense, meaning that more than one person was involved in the assault)
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18 years old
Abdulla Mohammed, 19, is charged with:
Trends
Florida’s mother was shot, killed by the baby while working on the Zoom call
Alberta holds COVID-19 measures for another six weeks
- Sexual interference
- Invitation for sexual touch
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assault pair for insulting another person
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18 years old
Mohammad Neirabani, 22, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation for sexual touch
- Sexual assault
- Sexual assaults that cause bodily harm
- Sexual assault pair for insulting another person
- Serious sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18 years old
- Attracting children
Mohamoud Nirabani, 20, is replaced by:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation for sexual touch
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assault pair for insulting another person
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18 years old
Ziyaad Noor, 37, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation for sexual touch
- Sexual assault
- Sexual assaults that cause bodily harm
- Sexual assault pair for insulting another person
- Serious sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18 years old
Mohammad Zafari, 20, is charged with:
- Sexual interference
- Invitation for sexual touch
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assault pair for insulting another person
- Serious sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18 years old
A 17-year-old is accused of:
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual assaults that cause bodily harm
- Two counts of sexual assault – party to the offense
- Two counts of aggravated sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18 years old
- Attracting children
A 16-year-old is accused of:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual assaults that cause bodily harm
- Sexual assault – partner in the offense
- Serious sexual assault
- Trafficking of someone under 18 years old
Those eight people were in custody on Friday awaiting conditional hearings, police said, with some appearing in court as early as Friday.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Khaled Asaid, charged with sexual assault, summons for sexual touching and sexual intercourse; and 26-year-old Meriton Krasniqi, who is facing charges of sexual harassment, invitation to touch, two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, participation in sexual assault, aggravated assault and trafficking in anyone under 18 years old Me
Read more:
Victim of human trafficking escapes, suspect arrested at Calgary Hotel
All 10 people are believed to be from the Lethbridge and Calgary areas.
Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Bryan Whepley at 403-330-5167 or contact Crime Stoppers.
Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said these are crimes that many people do not think will happen in a place like Lethbridge.
But the reality is that it is happening in Lethbridge and one of the most unreported crimes, or under-reported crimes, “he said.
Spearman also congratulated the victims for coming forward and hopes other victims in similar situations will feel safe reporting their experiences.
Today we see the result of those bold acts (that) will help prevent this crime from happening to others.
Resources for victims, families
Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, is a victim of human trafficking, is encouraged to contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Line at 1-833-900-1010 by email at [email protected] or submit a tip onlinewith
Lethbridge Police also encourages anyone who is a victim of sexual assault to contact the authorities by calling 403-328-4444, or if they are in immediate danger, call 911.
Read more:
Fighting ‘most urgent’ human trafficking amid pandemic: country star Paul Brandt
The Chinook Child Protection Center, of which the Lethbridge Police Service is a part, provides support for children, young people and families who have been “affected by severe and complex abuse”. Its resources can be accessed through center websitewith
More information, including an online course, on human trafficking can also be found through Not in My City organizationWith Albertas can also find resources through VEPRO Alberta AND CEASE Albertawith
Investigators from the Lethbridge Police Service, as well as the Calgary Police Service and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team against human trafficking, were involved in the case.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8110458/southern-alberta-human-trafficking-charges/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]