The world turned upside down: the therapy dog ​​was stolen from the boy, five | UK News





When the five-year-old Oscar was introduced to his puppy, Elvis, his life changed. Oscar is on the autism spectrum and had previously tried to maintain friendships, but his head therapy dog ​​filled that gap, said his mother, Natallie Cobden. But 11-month-old Elvis was robbed last week in a raid on a dormitory lodge in Derbyshire. Cobden, 33, of Derby, is worried and has not been able to tell her son and his four-year-old sister that their beloved pet has been taken. What Elvis does with the Oscars, are like two peas in a legume, she said. He had no friends, Elvis was like his friend, Oscar would get it, they became really connected. Oscar and his sister with Elvis, who was stolen from the kennel along with two other dogs. Photo: Natallie Cobden Elvis was stolen from Brookfield Farm kittens near Derby between 6 p.m., Aug. 3, and 6 p.m., Aug. 4. He had stayed there twice before and was supposed to be there until Aug. 7 while the family was vacationing in the Lake District. The thieves stole Elvis and Tony, both cockroaches, and Remy, a cocker spanner, and ignored 15 other dogs, suggesting they knew what they were looking for. My whole world is upside down, Cobden said. There is a side of me that feels super angry and feels raped. There is another side of me that is guilty because I left it there. There is another side as a parent that I have left my children down. I am fully determined that I will never stop until I take him home. But it is unknown. There are thoughts in my head: is it fed, watered, is it safe, is it being abused, is it on a puppy farm, is it already being sold to someone who has seen the posts? She plans to tell Oscar and his sister when they return from vacation. There is a good line to tell the absolute truth and formulate it in a way that we do not scare it, she said. When I talk to him, I tell him it was stolen by some bad people. And just follow their example. Derbyshire Police have appealed for more information and witnesses as the family is being supported by the charity DogLost.

