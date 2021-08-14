As climate change, fires, floods are leading to climate migration

So far this year, fires have displaced tens of thousands of people in the US, Canada, and Greece TurkeyWith the Monsoons they have moved thousands to US, India AND bangladeshWith And massive floods have displaced over a million others in Germany, China and Myanmarwith

In just one week this summer, at least 40 countries experienced extreme weather events Down to earthWith Countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania all affected. Photos and videos from these disasters have appeared Scary movies filled with apocalyptic scenewith

Right now through the shocking videos shot on the phones of the fleeing victims they were watching a movie trailer for a much bigger trend on the verge: climate migration.

Like the natural disasters that contribute to this trend, there are natural and catastrophic components of climate migration. And just like the complexities associated with natural disasters, many complications surround climate migration.

There are many things we do not yet know about climate migration, but we do know that this migration is coming fast and could become the largest human migration in human history, according to The New York Timeswith

So let’s unpack this topic because sooner than you think, your phone could film a disaster and you could be the next climate migrant.

Climate migration landscape

Climate migrants sometimes called climate refugees or environmental migrants come in many forms, from many countries, for many reasons, according to United Nations International Organization for Migrationwith

Whether it is a one-time major event, or it is a cumulative of events from hurricanes and floods and fires, or whether it is a chronic condition, said Sabina Shejh, director of the University of Chicago Global Environment Program, for WTTW Newswith

In general … climate refugees are people who have been displaced by climate events, Shaikh tha.

Climate migrants can move in or out of the country, temporarily or permanently, near their homes or away from their homes. Their relocation can be forced or voluntary, planned or unplanned, collective or individual. The cause of their displacement may be sudden or slow, according to the UN International Organization for Migration.

Basically, climate migration varies greatly.

to summarize for my followers who do not follow this kind of thing:

Climate change will make some areas of the world extremely less habitable. the people living there will have to leave and go somewhere else. this will create a massive migrant crisis. 10,000 motivated mice (@bombsfall) 8 October 2018

or San Francisco tech brother choosing to move from fire smoke to a growing tech hub in Texas? Apparently a climate migrant.

or Guatemalan family move to the capital to find work after repeated crop failures? Climate migrants.

or Dutch community are you planning to leave the Netherlands due to the slow sea level rise? Also climate migrants.

All of these people while geographically, socio-economically and ethnically different demonstrate how different climatic processes can lead to the same result: migration.

The process of climate migration

People generally migrate because of two types of climate events: sudden events and slow onset, according to the UN International Organization for Migration.

Unexpected start events are the simplest to explain. These events are often considered natural disasters fires, floods, tropical storms and the like. Often, these events are dramatic and eye-catching.

And these extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more intense due to climate change, according to the most recent and comprehensive study by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

An elderly woman reacts as fires reach her home in Evia (Greece). The northern part of the island has been burning for days now, forcing its residents who have spent their entire lives there to abandon their homes. I have never seen so much pain in just 1 picture … pic.twitter.com/2PR8mjFzMq clay (@yourdreamygaze) August 8, 2021

Slow start the events are more complex to explain, but equally disturbing.

To give an example commonly seen by researchers, consider a rural community where the environment has not been normal recently. Drought has worsened in recent years, making water very scarce and heat very abundant. Fires ignite easily and spread quickly. Harvest failures are happening more and more often as the earth degrades.

Hunger and lack of food appeared. Competition for natural resource depletion has begun to provoke violent conflicts Switch Blue, an international news agency.

Many will dig, suffering from heat, hunger and political chaos, but others will be forced to move forward, said Abrahm Lustgarten, an environmental reporter for ProPublica, in The New York Timeswith

Most of those forced to move from rural areas will not prepare for an international destination. Rather, they are likely to follow a pattern of step by step migration, Tha Lustgarten. First, people will be moving away from their current rural home to a larger city nearby. Then, if conditions in the city are not better, they will consider crossing the border on longer and more dangerous journeys.

Regardless of where and when and why people start migrating, research has consistently found that climate migrants will gravitate towards cities and spur urbanization, according to a recent study by One Earthwith

And in cities, the natural side of climate migration collides with the catastrophic side.

A team of Northwest Fire Department firefighters remove a woman from a stranded truck in Caada del Oro Wash, north Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Firefighters rescued three people from one of two washing vehicles, inflated by runoff as an early morning rain threw nearly 2-inches upstream. Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star through the Associated Press

The natural side of climate migration

Wild fires, monsoon and floods are not natural disasters. Rather, each plays an important role in the natural cycle of ecosystems, reports National Geographicwith

Human migration is similar. Basically, the story of people moving around the world is nothing new, as one A comment noted.

Migration can bring great opportunities not only for immigrants, but also for the countries they go to, Lustgarten wrote for The New York Times.

Domestic migrants can benefit from employment, education and health care provided in cities, reported UNConversely, cities can take advantage of the expanded workforce to increase economic output.

Similarly, international migrants of all skill levels benefit economically from their new countries in the long run, according to studies conducted by International Monetary Fundwith

Because of this complexity and much causality, environmental migration should not be understood as an entirely negative or positive outcome, he said. United Nations International Organization for Migrationwith

But while migration can give people better opportunities, it can also reinforce existing weaknesses, the organization said.

The catastrophic side of climate migration

Climate change promoting migration can complicate the severity of many pre-existing issues and threaten to create a catastrophic cycle.

For example, climate migrants will flock to urban areas, most likely population growth in flood prone areas an existing environmental issue.

This will aggravate further resources already strained and urban infrastructure a pre-existing development issue.

Simultaneously, the influx is likely to increase unemployment and HOUSING pre-existing shortages of economic issues leading to the expansion of slums a pre-existing social issue.

Combined, rapid and chaotic urbanization can exacerbate existing political issues potentially enough the overthrow of states and cause violent conflicts.

And cyclically, this will further encourage migration for all sorts of reasons.

Climate is rarely the main cause of migration, studies have generally found, but it is almost always a deteriorator, Lustgarten told The New York Times, noting that on a global scale, anywhere from 50 million to 300 million people will be displaced due to the sudden onset or slow onset of climatic conditions by 2050.

Other researchers have given even higher ratings.

In 2018, the Institute for Economics and Peace predicted it at least 1.2 billion People could be displaced by climate-related events by 2050 World Economic Forumwith

Based on those estimates, the wave of climate migrants could go up in size from the entire population of Colombia for the entire population of African continents, according to Worldometer data.

But these data estimates are exactly those estimates. According to, the exact number of migrants, their migration deadline and their migration routes remain uncertain World Economic Forumwith

However, we can be sure of that: It will be the biggest wave of global migration the world has ever seen, Lustgarten said.

And the other immigrant may be you

About 1.71 million people in the U.S. were displaced by disasters in 2020 alone, according to Internal Displacement Monitoring CenterWith And this number is expected to increase only in the coming years.

According to some estimates, tens of millions of Americans may become climate immigrants in the coming years, The New York Times reported. Many American climate immigrants will be pushed to move due to warmer temperatures, drier lands and rising sea levels.

There will be no historical precedent in the US or the world for the flow of people expected in climate migration, according to an analysis of data from Harvardwith

It seems strange that everyone would experience climate change as a series of short, apocalyptic videos until your phone is finally registered joe public (sector) (@shocks) August 7, 2021

So can we avoid a crisis?

The catastrophic side of climate migration is not guaranteed, but neither is the natural side, according to the UN International Organization for Migration. So they were left at a crossroads.

The best result requires not only goodwill and careful management of troubled political forces; without preparation and planning, the sweeping scale of change can be destabilizing, Lustgarten wrote for The New York Times.

To start planning for the largest migration in history, we will need data and many of them to understand the mosaic of movement. Standardized and disaggregated data on domestic and international relocations, on the timelines of migrants affected by the slow start of the process, and on trapped populations who would be climate migrants but lack resources, according to the Portal of Migration Data.

And when politically charged debates inevitably rage, we need to remember that no one wants to migrate away from home, even when an irrepressible danger is getting closer and closer, Lustgarten said. They do it when there is no other choice.