Global Noise: July was the hottest month on record, says NOAA

U.S. weather officials say Earth in July was the hottest month ever recorded

The ground collapsed in July and became the hottest month in the 142-year census, U.S. weather officials announced.

As extreme heat waves hit parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, surpassing the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020, the administration said. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Friday. The difference was only .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),

The last seven July, from 2015 to 2021, have been the hottest July 7 recorded, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. Last month was 1.67 degrees (0.93 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average for this month.

In this case the first place is the worst place to be, said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad in a press release. “This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has taken for the globe.”

“This is climate change,” said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann.

Earlier this week, a prestigious United Nations science panel warned of worsening climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and other human activities.

Global warming in western North America and parts of Europe and Asia really boosted record heat, Sanchez-Lugo said. While the worldwide temperature was barely higher than the record, what destroyed it was the earth’s temperature over the Northern Hemisphere, she said.

Northern Hemisphere temperatures were one-third of a degree (.19 degrees Celsius) higher than the previous record set in July 2012, which for temperature records is a big difference, Sanchez-Lugo said.

July is the hottest month of the year for the globe, so this is also the hottest month on record.

One factor that helps the world mature this summer is a natural weather cycle called Arctic Oscillation, a kind of cousin to El Nino, which in its positive phase is associated with more heat, said climatologist NOAA.

Even with a scorching July and a bad June, this year so far is only the sixth hottest recorded. This is mainly because 2021 started colder than recent years due to the La Nina cooling of the central Pacific that often reduces the average global temperature, Sanchez-Lugo said.

A month in itself does not say much, but that this was a La Nina year and we still had the warmest temperatures recorded … fits the pattern of what we have seen now for most of the last decade, the University said i Professor of Meteorology in Illinois, Donald Wuebbles.

As the world set a record in July, the United States only equalized for its hottest July 13th in the record. Although California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington had their hottest July, slightly colder than normal months in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire kept the nation from approaching levels. heat record.

The last time the globe had a colder temperature in July than the 20th century average was in 1976, which was also the last year the globe was colder than normal.

So if you are younger than 45 you have not seen a year (or July) where the average temperature of the planet was colder than the average of the 20th century, said Princeton University climate scientist Gabriel Vecchi.

