International
Global Noise: July was the hottest month on record, says NOAA
U.S. weather officials say Earth in July was the hottest month ever recorded
The ground collapsed in July and became the hottest month in the 142-year census, U.S. weather officials announced.
As extreme heat waves hit parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, surpassing the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020, the administration said. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Friday. The difference was only .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),
The last seven July, from 2015 to 2021, have been the hottest July 7 recorded, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. Last month was 1.67 degrees (0.93 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average for this month.
In this case the first place is the worst place to be, said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad in a press release. “This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has taken for the globe.”
“This is climate change,” said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann.
Earlier this week, a prestigious United Nations science panel warned of worsening climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and other human activities.
Global warming in western North America and parts of Europe and Asia really boosted record heat, Sanchez-Lugo said. While the worldwide temperature was barely higher than the record, what destroyed it was the earth’s temperature over the Northern Hemisphere, she said.
Northern Hemisphere temperatures were one-third of a degree (.19 degrees Celsius) higher than the previous record set in July 2012, which for temperature records is a big difference, Sanchez-Lugo said.
July is the hottest month of the year for the globe, so this is also the hottest month on record.
One factor that helps the world mature this summer is a natural weather cycle called Arctic Oscillation, a kind of cousin to El Nino, which in its positive phase is associated with more heat, said climatologist NOAA.
Even with a scorching July and a bad June, this year so far is only the sixth hottest recorded. This is mainly because 2021 started colder than recent years due to the La Nina cooling of the central Pacific that often reduces the average global temperature, Sanchez-Lugo said.
A month in itself does not say much, but that this was a La Nina year and we still had the warmest temperatures recorded … fits the pattern of what we have seen now for most of the last decade, the University said i Professor of Meteorology in Illinois, Donald Wuebbles.
As the world set a record in July, the United States only equalized for its hottest July 13th in the record. Although California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington had their hottest July, slightly colder than normal months in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire kept the nation from approaching levels. heat record.
The last time the globe had a colder temperature in July than the 20th century average was in 1976, which was also the last year the globe was colder than normal.
So if you are younger than 45 you have not seen a year (or July) where the average temperature of the planet was colder than the average of the 20th century, said Princeton University climate scientist Gabriel Vecchi.
Read more about AP climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate
Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.
The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Department of Science Education of the Medical Institutes. AP is solely responsible for all content.
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/global-sizzling-july-hottest-month-record-noaa-79446507
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]