Embraer Goes Everything For Sustainability





Embraer is launching a sustainable sustainability plan that includes a commitment to carbon neutral operations by 2040. Discovering the breadth of the program today, the company is creating a set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives. They range from carbon neutrality to the inclusion and launch of its zero-emission eVTOL aircraft by 2026, and are designed to move the company and industry forward. “At Embraer, we recognize the urgency of the climate crisis and are fully committed to a more sustainable future. “We are stepping up our efforts to minimize our carbon footprint while remaining committed to innovative solutions that have a broader impact on our customers, our local communities and our aircraft,” said Embraer president and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto, adding that the company has linked business strategy with social and environmental responsibility. These initiatives further support the aviation industry goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050, Embraer said. Plans require Embraer to develop other sustainable products, services and technologies, such as electrification, hybrid fuel, aviation sustainable (SAF) and other innovative energy alternatives. The company will further offset the remaining emissions through efficiency projects, available alternative energy or advanced technology. To achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040, Embraer has set targets for a 50 percent reduction in net carbon emissions by 2040 from the base level of 2018, 100 percent energy from renewable sources by 2030, carbon neutral growth from 2022 to 2021 as a basis, and the use of SAF this year. Embraer is partnering with Avfuel to bring the Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Melbourne Orlando International Airport. Avfuel sent Sheltair fuel to Melbourne for storage and treatment and Embraer plans to use it for its ongoing operations there. Initial deliveries began on July 14th. “More than 60 percent of our Field 1 emissions are related to aircraft fuel consumption, related to flight tests, production flights, and ferry flights,” said Lus Carlos Affonso, senior vice president of engineering, development of Embraer company technology and strategy. “In the third quarter of this year, we started using SAF in Melbourne, Florida, the headquarters of Embraer Executive Jets. We will increase the use of SAF over the next few years and set a goal to use at least 25 percent SAF in all our operations until 2040. “ To achieve net aviation emissions by 2050, Embraer is exploring the development of electrical and other technologies, including eVTOL aircraft, but also plans to work with suppliers to make aircraft compliant with 100 percent use of SAF. This includes work to expand SAF’s global production scale. On the technology front, the company has run an all-electric demonstrator based on the EMB-203 Ipanema in partnership with WEG and EDP, two of the largest providers of electric mobility solutions in Brazil, Embraer said. Embraer had launched an urban air mobility subsidiary, Eve, in late 2020 and has recently been in talks with Zanite Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition firm formed by business aviation entrepreneur and director Kenn Ricci and Steve Rosen, who is co-CEO with Ricci of Resilience Capital Partners. The plan extends beyond sustainability in social responsibility, including the provision of core curricula and educational initiatives in local communities. Embraer is launching a “Social Tech” program that provides training and technology-related jobs for about 1,500 people from underrepresented technology groups by 2025. Embraer is also striving to have 25 percent women in its enterprise master of science in aeronautics engineering program until 2025. “The demand for qualified professionals in the field of technology is growing in the global labor market; however, they are often not within the reach of underrepresented groups. With Social Tech, it is our hope to contribute to the elimination of these social and economic barriers, ”said Carlos Alberto Griner, Embraer vp of people, ESG, and Communications. Embraer further plans to emphasize social inclusion within the company through ongoing diversity and inclusion training as well as recruitment. Embraer has set a 50 percent diversity employment target for entry-level programs and 20 percent women in senior leadership by 2025.

