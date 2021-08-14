WorkStride and Lexmark International Honored in Promotional Marketing Association Excellence Awards | tidings





NEW YORK, 13 August 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -WorkStride, a leading provider of channel incentives and employee recognition solutions, and Lexmark International, a global leader in print equipment, service, solutions and security, were recognized as the best in class in the category of Innovation and Technology at the Promotional Marketing Association (IMA) Summit Awards. The IMA Summit Awards were established in 2015 with the aim of celebrating excellence in the stimulus, reward and recognition industry. Today, Incentive Awards and events related to global awards are recognized as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Judges are carefully selected, bringing a high level of expertise to their particular sector, providing a level of independence that ensures only the best of the best ensure the highest rating. The winners were announced at the awards ceremony at Fort Lauderdale, FL more 10 Augustwith The introduction of WorkStride and Lexmark, a compelling and powerful incentive program, showed how a leading provider of print, security and other imaging solutions motivated their partner ecosystem through the use of creativity and innovative technology. Tom Silk, CEO of WorkStride, said: “We are delighted to stand with Lexmark as the winner of the IMA 2021 Summit Awards, particularly in the category of Excellence in Innovation and Technology. WorkStride prides itself on providing innovative technology that empowers big brands like Lexmark to “stimulate and motivate their partners in order to increase revenue through their indirect channels. A big call to the Lexmark team for their exemplary work.” Details about the IMA Summit Awards, along with the full list of winners are available at http://www.imasummitawards.com/2021/08/12/meet-the-2021-excellence-award-winners/ About WorkStride WorkStride provides clients with incentive, cognitive and rewarding programs, through powerful software, strategic programming and modern rewards experiences. The company offers the best in-class solutions to over 2 million end users worldwide in multiple industries. Our mission is to provide the most effective and results-driven programs, focused on customer needs and positive behaviors that produce results and growth. Learn more about WorkStride at http://www.workstride.comwith About IMA Summit Awards Incentive awards are considered a historic event in the industry calendar, attended by leading industry decision makers and executives, as well as major commercial media. Our winners and sponsors are represented globally through our extensive marketing support. Incentive Awards Ltd is a dynamic and forward-looking B2B event business, we get to know our industry communities inside, our events run with a passion for amazing technology, great people and the perfect programs get the recognition they deserve. Learn more at http://www.imasummitawards.comwith Contact with the media Juan C. Ortiz, WorkStride, +1 6467600720, [email protected] Tweet SOURCE WorkStride

