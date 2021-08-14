



Quiz This week in the FP international news quiz: red flags of climate change, an imminent Taliban invasion and a dangerous helicopter landing.









Taliban fighters stand in a vehicle along the road in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on 13 August. Stringer / AFP via Getty Images August 13, 2021, 12:54 p.m. Take your coffee and wipe sleep from your eyes to test your international knowledge on the news! 1. A new report by the UN-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reveals that the world is heating up much faster than previously thought. Which of the following is not one of the top three carbon emitters in the world? European union

India

United States

China 2. Mediterranean countries are currently facing extreme weather conditions due to climate change. What climate catastrophe caused evacuations and even caused numerous deaths this week? Hunger from a severe drought in Turkey

Three deadly cyclones that hit Albania and Montenegro

Extreme heat and fires in Italy, Greece and Algeria

A rare hurricane in Morocco and Spain 3. Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, made his first phone call to a Western leader to discuss nuclear talks Monday. In which country did Raisi arrive? FRENCH

United States

Germany

Austria 4. On Tuesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on his country’s civilians to join the army and fight the TPLF, an ethnic nationalist opposition group. What does TPLF mean? Tigray Peoples Liberation Front

Total prosperity and freedom

Belief in the Popular Liberation Faction

Tigray for Peace, Freedom and Freedom 5. The European Union has accused the Belarussian government of deliberately creating an increase in migrants to Eastern Europe in retaliation for EU sanctions. Who is the president who fought Belarus? Roman Golovchenko

Alexei Navalny

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Alexander Lukashenko 6. The US Senate approved a budget plan that would fund climate change and social programs. How much does the plan cost? $ 50 billion

$ 100 billion

$ 1.2 trillion

$ 3.5 trillion 7. The Taliban who have rapidly taken over many of Afghanistan’s largest cities over the past week are now 100 kilometers from the country’s capital, Kabul. What has the US government asked the Taliban to do as they progress? Send a representative to Washington to discuss a peaceful transfer of power

Save the US Embassy in Kabul or risk international aid

Give all US citizens and special visa holders 48 hours to leave the city

Cut off diplomatic and economic ties with Russia and China 8. Haiti police have made little progress in determining who was behind the July assassination of President Jovenel Mose. Of the more than 40 suspects currently detained, half are linked to which Latin American country? Venezuela

Colombia

Nicaragua

URUGUAY 9. Unable to support their newborn relatives due to COVID-19 restrictions, are some Japanese families turning to it instead? Children similar to cabbage sprouts

Borrowing a baby: keeping newborns who have already undergone the quarantine process

Custom bag with rice of the same weight as with a picture of the baby

Flour bags used in health class units 10. A Canadian was charged with dangerous operation of a plane after landing a helicopter in a school parking lot. Why did he land there? His passenger wanted a Dairy Queen ice cream cake across the street.

He entered the wrong coordinates and thought the parking lot was a landing strip.

His passenger was late for summer school and had missed the bus.

Alexandra Sharp is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign Policy Tweet me: @AlexandraSSharp

