Quiz

This week in the FP international news quiz: red flags of climate change, an imminent Taliban invasion and a dangerous helicopter landing.


Taliban fighters stand on a car.

Taliban fighters stand in a vehicle along the road in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on 13 August. Stringer / AFP via Getty Images

August 13, 2021, 12:54 p.m.

Take your coffee and wipe sleep from your eyes to test your international knowledge on the news!

1. A new report by the UN-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reveals that the world is heating up much faster than previously thought. Which of the following is not one of the top three carbon emitters in the world?




2. Mediterranean countries are currently facing extreme weather conditions due to climate change. What climate catastrophe caused evacuations and even caused numerous deaths this week?




3. Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, made his first phone call to a Western leader to discuss nuclear talks Monday. In which country did Raisi arrive?




4. On Tuesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on his country’s civilians to join the army and fight the TPLF, an ethnic nationalist opposition group. What does TPLF mean?




5. The European Union has accused the Belarussian government of deliberately creating an increase in migrants to Eastern Europe in retaliation for EU sanctions. Who is the president who fought Belarus?




6. The US Senate approved a budget plan that would fund climate change and social programs. How much does the plan cost?




7. The Taliban who have rapidly taken over many of Afghanistan’s largest cities over the past week are now 100 kilometers from the country’s capital, Kabul. What has the US government asked the Taliban to do as they progress?




8. Haiti police have made little progress in determining who was behind the July assassination of President Jovenel Mose. Of the more than 40 suspects currently detained, half are linked to which Latin American country?




9. Unable to support their newborn relatives due to COVID-19 restrictions, are some Japanese families turning to it instead?




10. A Canadian was charged with dangerous operation of a plane after landing a helicopter in a school parking lot. Why did he land there?




You scored

You scored

