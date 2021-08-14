Preparations begin for the next Turkish unit: New Nuclear





13 August 2021 Preparations for the construction of the fourth unit at Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant have begun, Akkuyu Nuclear has confirmed, with excavations for the reactor building, turbine hall, auxiliary reactor building and other major facilities now in progress. Separately, the Dutch-based geotechnical research company Fugro has completed a complex 6-month offshore characterization project on the Sinop Peninsula – a site for a second nuclear power plant – on behalf of Turkish company EUAS International ICC. Excavations in progress for Akkuyu 4 (Image: Rosatom) Excavation work in Akkuyu, which is in Mersin province, is being carried out in accordance with the Restricted Work Permit issued by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority of the Republic of Turkey on June 30, Akkuyu Nuclear said. The excavations cover an area of ​​655 square meters, and at a maximum depth of almost 12.5 meters. Almost 600 thousand cubic meters of land in total will be removed and “soil strengthening” works will be carried out. “This year, we expect to receive the construction license for Unit 4 and start full-scale construction work on the unit early next year. By the end of the year, construction of the concrete blinds on the slab foundations of the reactor and turbine buildings will begin, and then the slab reinforcement will be done, “said Sergei Butckikh, Deputy General Manager of Akkuyu Nuclear. Akkuyu then to be the largest nuclear construction center in the world, with four power units built simultaneously, he said. “The simultaneous construction of four NPP power units will require a high concentration of resources, but we are fully prepared for this, “he added. Russian state-owned atomic energy corporation Rosatom is building four VVER-1200 reactors in Akkuyu, according to a so-called BOO (build-do-it-yourself) model. Construction of the first unit began in 2018, with the start planned for 2023. The 4800 MWe plant is expected to meet about 10% of Turkey’s electricity needs. Sinop Survey Meanwhile, Fugro said his newly completed 6-month offshore site characterization project in Sinop will support feasibility studies for a second nuclear power plant (NPP). The company performed a range of geological, geotechnical and geo-hazardous tasks, including testing and sampling cone penetration, and continuous rock capture from water depths of 20-50 meters. The results were analyzed by teams in Turkey and Houston, Texas. The study builds on several previous investigations conducted since 2013 and has “unlocked new knowledge on the site’s underground conditions to assist engineers in their safe design of offshore structures and earthquake safety measures,” the company said. Sinop, on the Black Sea coast, has long been considered as a site for a second nuclear power plant. Four ATMEA1 units have previously been proposed for the site. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Preparations-begin-for-next-Turkish-unit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

