The Rolls-Royce 15 Pearl Reaches the 100th Mark





Rolls-Royce has delivered the 100thth Pearl 15 turbofan in Bombardier for Global 5500/6500, reaching historic milestone just over three years after the discovery of the Pearl family and less than two years after the engine went into service. In May 2018, Rolls-Royce unveiled the Pearl 15 as the first variant of a new engine family that could have a potential range from 10,000 to 20,000 pounds and use key technologies derived from the company’s Advance2 engine demonstration program. The Pearl was built around a new core with new high-pressure compressor, advanced engine health monitoring, low-emission burners and two-stage turbines without high-pressure windings. The, 15,125 cut (ISA + 15) Pearl 15 was unique in that it fit in the same nacelle package as its predecessors Global 5500/6500, Global 5000/6000. Rolls-Royce provided the BR710 engines that powered previous models. Developed and built on Rolls-Royce Business Aviation Excellence engines in Dahlewitz, Germany, the Pearl 15 provides up to 9 percent more thrust while climbing, but improves efficiency at the same time. The Pearl 15 entered service on the Bombardier 6500 in late September 2019. “This milestone in engine delivery is important to us — demonstrating the maturity of the program and reaffirming our belief in the potential of the Pearl family,” said Nuno Taborda, senior vice president of production programs for Rolls-Royce Deutschland. “I would like to thank everyone at Bombardier for their continued close teamwork with us to make this aircraft and engine such a huge success.” Paul Sislian, executive operations vp and operational excellence at Bombardier, praised “Rolls-Royce dedicated teams for their innovation and commitment to excellence”. He added, “This historic distribution signals the success of the Global 5500 and Global 6500 business aircraft since their entry into service, and the Pearl 15 engine contributes to providing our customers with an exceptional flight experience and a smooth ride.” In addition to Global models, Rolls-Royce is developing the Pearl 700 for the Gulfstream G700 and the Pearl 10X for the Dassault Falcon 10X, and also manufactures the BR710 and BR725 business aircraft engines at Dahlewitz. Outside of business aviation, the center hosts the development of the new Rolls-Royce gearbox for the UltraFan demonstrator that will serve as the basis for a potential new family of engines for narrow and wide aircraft.

