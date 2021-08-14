Combination of International Youth Specialists: Illinois

The pair of Illinois football players and strikers Blake Hayes AND James McCourt were destined to become friends. When Hayes made the trip from Australia to play for Illini in 2017, McCourt had already been on the team for a year, but the two pulled away from each other because of their international background.

Hayes was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, until leaving for college, while McCourt left his native Ireland when he was nine years old. Although McCourt’s move was a decade ago and not in the formative years of his life as that of Hayes, striker Illini felt inclined to share the eternal lessons he learned with Hayes.

“Situations is a slightly different situation, but we learn the same lessons from it,” Hayes said. “I’ve not seen my family for a while and it ‘s been a while since he saw his family in Ireland. And with COVID there’ s a lot of uncertainty. One thing we know is that we have family here, whether or not James is me. really close, whether it’s a KPS team, or if there are other guys in the locker rooms, coaches, they are all here for us.This makes those tough times a little easier when you have finished that second family here. “

Gabby and The Lads

The uniqueness of being international student-athletes created an immediate bond between the two, but they ended up simply having the same interests and similar personalities that blended well inside and outside football.

So when the head coach Bret Bielema joined the Illini family in the winter, he immediately saw the connection that Hayes, McCourt and the rest of the KPS unit had and was liked for their friendship. As preparation for the Ten Days of Media rolled in, Bielema considered taking McCourt or Hayes with her, but did not want to split the couple. Instead, Bielem published the nickname of Hayes and McCourt on the podium at Big Ten Media Days in front of a national audience on the Big Ten Network.

It was a fairly easy decision for McCourt and Hayes “The Lads”. And while “The Lads” was new to the media and even Bielema, it’s been a nickname since 2017 when former Illinois and Australian Zac Holman began using it with Hayes and McCourt in connection with their international backgrounds. But the nickname has passed both, as they often use “boys” to refer to the KPS unit or just the whole team.

“I just went to them and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to refer you and talk about you.’ “because they are really two special kids,” Bielema said. “The fact that they were both born out of this country is so unique. I came up with a few different things like the International Association of Specialists, ISA, they all have little cold initials. I said, ‘Hey, whatever you go inside.’ reason, I will support you. ‘They came up with’ The Lads’. “I tried to use it and capitalize on it.”

While Hayes and McCourt have always been confident but humble individuals, listening to their coach constantly and publicly supporting them has helped the KPS unit become even stronger.

But supporting the boys was easy for Bielema from the start, as he saw how much talent McCourt and Hayes each had, along with their football IQ.

“The best thing is to give it whatever catchy phrase you want to give in their production is what will matter,” Bielema said. “They are really special. The things I know as a coach we will try to win and take advantage of the situations in the game. They both just amaze me with their skills, but also with their awareness. “Like many occasionally, I would just tell the dancers or the players that I want you to execute what we require of you to execute at the highest level. And these people take it to different extremes.”

The support from Bielema was evident from the moment the boys met him and was a determining factor in their return as super elderly. But they both also thought they had left their goals as a team to get to college and wanted to ignite a winning culture in Illinois.

“The number of people we have from my class and Blake class who are a year away shows a lot about how much this place means to us,” McCourt said. “I know we all have a debt to pay in this country because it has been invested in us, in this University, with an excellent education, you know, lifelong learning, lifelong friends. We just want give the fans a season win and the kind of start of a winning tone for the future of this program.We really feel we have all the skills to change this surrounding country and bring a winning culture to the University of Illinois and return to where we know it may be and where it has been in the past. “

They also knew that another season in Illinois would help them achieve their long-term dream of playing in the NFL. Having one of the most experienced KPS units in the country has gained national recognition for McCourt, Hayes and longsnapper Ethan Tabel with

McCourt, an honorable mention of the 2020 All-Big Ten, is one of seven Illini in the Athlon Ten Pre-season Teams. Hayes is another of those seven and is currently Mel Kiper No. 5 NFL Draft Draft. Tabel, recently named on the Mannelly Watch List, is valued in the long-term perspective of Mel Kiper, the snapper.

But taking that next step in football can only come successfully this season, which stands at the forefront of the KPS unit mind.

“The way you play here, it will help achieve victories and as a by-product of that, it will help to the next level,” Hayes said. “So I think to myself personally, for now, the next level is not a goal at the moment. It has to do with bringing in victories. And I think the confidence that coach B has instilled in us has come from the other guys on the teams. As with Ethan, our dancer, he always does his best.And then the cover teams, those guys are really grim there and want to get off the field, especially at the start and things like that. has to do with the culture that has been built with special teams coming back to the boys, just like having that friendship with the boys.It’s not just another player.it really is a special game we like to go out there.All the boys “All around us they are really doing 100%. It really makes us decide 100%.”