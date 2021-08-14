SR News will be the next big thing in the digital world





Rahul Gati AND Shweta Parmar are two young entrepreneurs from Ujjain who are striving to become great in the corporate world with their tireless work and determination. They are both co-founders of a digital agency, SR Globes, which has played an important role in growing the business of many companies. Rahul Barod and Shweta Parmar are also part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Atmanirbhar Bharat’s ambitious campaign launched by the Modi government to boost the country’s economic development after they both led the team that created the VB Browser (Vande Bharat) which is a alternative to Chinese UC Browser. Rahul and Shweta thought of creating a safer alternative browser for Indian online users when the Indian government made the decision to ban many Chinese applications. The VB browser was launched on 15 August 2020 and their team is constantly working on browser upgrades in order to give a better experience to internet users. Recently, they both added a new feather to the cap when they started their new venture SR News which is a news media agency and its main focus is on current affairs. SR News lets its users know what is happening not only around them but all over the world. In addition to raising their overall awareness, it also entertains users by making them familiar with interesting facts and events. Talking about their journey, Rahul Barod who is a Computer Science Engineer revealed that he and Shweta have been friends since college days and it was in their third year of college that they learned about digital marketing through one of Rahuls’s friends . Rahul and Shweta found it quite interesting and exciting and they researched a lot about it online. After that, Rahul together with Shweta Parmar and Ratnesh Parmar created a website reallifejokes.com which worked quite well for them as they started getting 3000 users every day within six months. The success of their first website motivated them to be more creative and innovative and then they came up with the download of their second web software (Apk Niche) which was very successful and was also better for in terms of revenue generation. However, the journey was full of ups and downs and there was a time when Rahul Barod was unable to get Google Adsense approval for his websites, but now he has more than 30 blogs managed by his team members. Currently, Rahul and Shweta are focusing on SR Global and SRNews and their vision is to become one of the leading players in the global industry. They are also working with various startups, assisting them in managing their digital marketing and improving their performance. Rahul Barod thinks he has a long way to go, but what he has learned so far in his journey is that a person should do everything that excites him with full dedication and never give up the attitude. He also thinks that one mistake many people make in their lives is that they learn and research a lot but fail when it comes to execution, which is quite important if a person wants to succeed. Disclaimer: This is a press release of the company. No HT reporter is involved in creating this content.

