The Puerto Rican Festival celebrates Saturday at The International Plaza





With a new format this year that includes a few special weekend days, the Puerto Rican Rochesters Festival will have its first celebration in a few years on Saturday. It was canceled last year, as well as many other events due to the pandemic. But Saturday celebrations last from 2pm to 9pm at the International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue. Festival President Orlando Ortiz said the organization will hold the event with a number of security measures in place. As the longest ethnic festival in Monroe County, the Puerto Rican Festival board is extremely proud of the partnerships we have had over the years and this year is no exception, Ortiz said. The challenge presented to us this year is clear and we are excited about organizing these celebrations safely and regularly, including keeping in mind the safety of our customers in relation to COVID-19. “Northeast Security Committee members are excited to build our work in 2019 to create and promote a safe, communal and cultural environment for La Avenida celebrations,” said Anthony Plonczynski, a member of the Northeast Security Committee. “The Puerto Rican Festival, community leaders and residents, we look forward to a great event that continues to build strong relationships in our community that promote a safe environment for all.” Organizers said they are ready to follow all Monroe County guidelines for COVID-19 regarding outdoor gatherings. They are asking unvaccinated clients to wear face masks and encourage anyone who is vaccinated to wear masks if they wish. There will also be vaccines provided at the festival site to help promote vaccines to the community and personal protective equipment will be provided by the city of Rochester. As it has done in the past, the festival will also have security on site, along with the help of Rochester Police to assist with traffic control. You can get more information about the festival here

