American man kills his children for ‘snake DNA’: Report | World News





A 40-year-old American man who killed his two children with a spearfishing gun has said he was “enlightened” by QAnon and other conspiracy theories and was saving the world from “monsters” having “snake DNA” “, according to the authorities. Matthew Taylor Coleman was charged Wednesday with taking his two-year-old, 10-month-old children to Mexico and killing them there before returning to the United States. Coleman, a owner of a surf school in California, told authorities he knew he was doing something wrong, but that “it was the only course of action that would save the world,” according to a complaint prepared by federal agents. AFP reported that, according to the complaint, Coleman said that “he believed his children would grow up to be monsters, so he had to kill them”. He told agents he was “enlightened by the conspiracy theories of QAnon and the Illuminati and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife … possessed snake DNA and passed it on to his children.” The complaint said he believed he was “saving the world from monsters”. Coleman’s wife reported to Santa Barbara police on Aug. 7 that her husband had left with the children in the family van. She said Coleman told her he was taking them to camp, but refused to tell her where and did not respond to calls or text messages. Coleman’s wife said she did not believe the children were in any danger and that she had not had any problems with Coleman, according to the court statement. She also said they had no argument before he left. Police tracked down Coleman a day later using the Find My iPhone app, which revealed his latest location known as Rosarito, Mexico. He was arrested by the FBI at the border while crossing into the US again the next day. Coleman was charged with the foreign murder of American citizens. (Upon entry of the agency)

