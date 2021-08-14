COVID-19 Delta variant active in Webster County News, Sports, Work

As viruses continue to circulate among the population, they begin to vary in different variants. Over the past two months, researchers, doctors and the general public have seen how the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has mutated into a new, more contagious variant called Delta.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant is the predominant type of coronavirus in the United States at this time, and is twice as contagious as the first variants before.

“This new Delta variant is very sticky,” said Kari Prescott, director of the Webster County Department of Health. “However, we are not seeing the amount of disease we did last fall. There is a high probability that you will be exposed to the Delta variant at some point in the coming months. Vaccination has been shown to be effective in preventing serious diseases and hospitalization for those who test positive. ”

The Delta variant, unlike the first wave of the virus in 2020, seems to affect a younger population more, according to Dr. Michael Willerth, Chief Medical Officer at UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge.

The symptoms of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant are more or less the same, Willerth-cough said, fatigue, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste or smell, headache, chills, muscle or body aches.

“There are some studies that show preliminary data that the symptoms may be more severe than the original variants we started with,” he said.

The CDC has Webster County, as well as most of central northern Iowa, designated as counties with a high level of virus transmission from the community.

As of Thursday, there were 96 people in the county with a known COVID-positive test, according to the WCHD.

Willerth said, at this time, the best protection against the Delta variant and serious diseases are the three COVID vaccines currently available.

The CDC notes that while COVID-19 vaccines are “Very effective in preventing serious illness and death, including against the Delta variant,” they are not 100% effective and some fully vaccinated people will experience “Progress” infections, although those infections are tending to be less severe than those in unvaccinated populations.

“We are seeing vaccinated people experiencing mild symptoms, sometimes no symptoms at all,” Tha Prescott. “Most of the hospitalizations until recently were unvaccinated or vaccinated people who have other health problems.”

Only 47% of the Webster County population eligible to receive one of the COVID-19 authorized vaccines have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Vaccines are available every Tuesday and Friday at the WCHD office, 723 First Ave. S. Call 515-573-4107 to schedule an appointment. Vaccines are also available at UnityPoint Health, Fort Dodge Community Health Center, Iowa Specialty Clinic, Daniel Pharmacy, HyVee Pharmacy, CVS, and Walgreens.

With the first day of school for most children in the region just over a week away, vaccination rates for qualified juveniles remain relatively low. According to the CDC, only 579 children aged 12-17 in Webster County have been fully vaccinated since Friday. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for use in children under 12 years of age.

Due to the high rate of Delta variant infection, on July 27, the CDC issued a recommendation that individuals once again wear masks or face masks while indoors in areas of considerable transmission or high, even for those who have been vaccinated with

WCHD advises anyone who has had a close exposure known to a positive case to be tested, especially if they have young children or are close to the elderly. IDPH has removed the required 10-day isolation for positive cases, but still recommends that individuals who test positive stay at home for 10 days.

“We strongly advise and recommend if you are sick to stay home until symptoms subside,” Tha Prescott. “If you have had a fever, we recommend that you be without a fever for 24 hours before returning to work or school.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Webster County has seen 5,690 positive cases. This past week, the county also saw its 100th death attributed to the disease.

Webster County COVID-19 Facts

Current number of cases: 96 as of Thursday

Total number of cases since March 2020: 5,690

Deaths since March 2020: 100

Percentage of people eligible for full vaccination: 47 percent