Canmore crews respond to large grass fire along Highway 1

Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire along Highway 1 east of Dead Man Homes.

At 8:45 p.m., Canmore Fire Rescue said air operations would continue until sunset, while “ground operations backed by heavy ground-moving equipment would continue overnight.”

Early Friday evening, the fire department said the incident commander had requested additional resources from Alberta Forestry and a water tender from the Kananaskis fire department.

In a social media post, Alberta Wildfire said more than 20 wildfires were working on the fire with the help of five helicopters, aircraft and the Canmore fire department.

Earlier in the evening, JoseeSt-Onge, a provincial fire information officer, said the fire was leaving the settlements.

“We have three helicopters assigned to the fires that have started bucket operations, so they are throwing water over the fire,” she said.

As of 7:15 p.m., numerous RCMP units were also on stage.

Aaron Salus said he was watching water bombs from his balcony in Canmore, adding that helicopters have been relentless in crashing smoke.

The water bombers thankfully did the quick work of a forest fire in #deadmansflats just a few miles from our country in #morewith #forest fires #dark fire pic.twitter.com/80om12vUdp –@Aaron_Strut

The big bomber came. Thanks God. @CBCDaveWhite pic.twitter.com/pCCe912oii –@YYCstorms

There are significant traffic jams in EB # Hwy1 and the surrounding roads in and around Canmore, which extend to the gates of Banff National Park. Please consider delaying or postponing your trip east of Banff. # ABRrugs –@CanmoreFireRes

Alberta Wildfire listed the fire as 10 acres in size and out of control late Friday afternoon.

The fire was initially reported shortly before 5 p.m.

A grass fire spread to trees along Highway 1 east of Dead Man’s Homes on Friday. (Presented by Betty Moore)

Highway 1 is closed at this time, according to St-Onge.

Stephanie Waddell was in the area and says traffic east was stopping.

“[Thefire]is now in the trees across the highway from Deadman’s Flats outside Canmore, “Waddell said.

Betty Moore captured this photo of flames and smoke in front of Dead Man’s Flats, near Canmore. (Presented by Betty Moore)

A fast-moving fire has erupted from Dead Man’s Flats Apartments near Canmore, Alta., Affecting eastward traffic. : Stephanie Waddell pic.twitter.com/rHw3tyRa9X –@CBCCalgary