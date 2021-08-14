International
Canmore crews respond to large grass fire along Highway 1
Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire along Highway 1 east of Dead Man Homes.
At 8:45 p.m., Canmore Fire Rescue said air operations would continue until sunset, while “ground operations backed by heavy ground-moving equipment would continue overnight.”
Early Friday evening, the fire department said the incident commander had requested additional resources from Alberta Forestry and a water tender from the Kananaskis fire department.
In a social media post, Alberta Wildfire said more than 20 wildfires were working on the fire with the help of five helicopters, aircraft and the Canmore fire department.
Earlier in the evening, JoseeSt-Onge, a provincial fire information officer, said the fire was leaving the settlements.
“We have three helicopters assigned to the fires that have started bucket operations, so they are throwing water over the fire,” she said.
As of 7:15 p.m., numerous RCMP units were also on stage.
Aaron Salus said he was watching water bombs from his balcony in Canmore, adding that helicopters have been relentless in crashing smoke.
The water bombers thankfully did the quick work of a forest fire in #deadmansflats just a few miles from our country in #morewith #forest fires #dark fire pic.twitter.com/80om12vUdp
The big bomber came. Thanks God. @CBCDaveWhite pic.twitter.com/pCCe912oii
There are significant traffic jams in EB # Hwy1 and the surrounding roads in and around Canmore, which extend to the gates of Banff National Park. Please consider delaying or postponing your trip east of Banff. # ABRrugs
Alberta Wildfire listed the fire as 10 acres in size and out of control late Friday afternoon.
The fire was initially reported shortly before 5 p.m.
Highway 1 is closed at this time, according to St-Onge.
Stephanie Waddell was in the area and says traffic east was stopping.
“[Thefire]is now in the trees across the highway from Deadman’s Flats outside Canmore, “Waddell said.
A fast-moving fire has erupted from Dead Man’s Flats Apartments near Canmore, Alta., Affecting eastward traffic. : Stephanie Waddell pic.twitter.com/rHw3tyRa9X
The EB TCH was closed east of Canmore due to a fire in Pigeon Mountain. Beyond the Dead People # off the road pic.twitter.com/l36qOO74m9
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/canmore-fire-rescue-dead-mans-flats-fire-grassfire-1.6140905
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]