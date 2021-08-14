Fires and floods destroy several Mediterranean countries: Show PictureExBulletin

A volunteer holds a water hose near a blazing fire as he tries to put out a fire in the village of Glatsona on the island of Evia (Euboea) on August 9, 2021. If most of the nearly two weeks of fires would have stabilized or diminished in other parts of Greece, those in rugged and wooded Evin were the most disturbing and created apocalyptic scenes.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
Greece, Turkey and Algeria have seen the worst fires and floods in recent weeks. Forests, homes and businesses were destroyed as firefighters and volunteers tried to help control it, relocating the population to a safe place. Politicians and specialists blamed climate change after dangerously high temperatures were recorded in the Mediterranean.
A forest fire in the village of Gouves on the island of Evia (Euboea), on August 10, 2021. Nearly 900 firefighters, reinforced overnight with new arrivals from abroad, were deployed to the second largest island of the country as major cities and resorts remain under threat from a fire that has been burning for eight days.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
A man watches a forest fire near the village of Larbaa Nath Irathen, pure Tizi Ouzou, in the Kabyle mountain region, 60 miles east of the Algerian capital, Algeria. Fires in Algeria that have killed at least 69 people have burned in the Berber mountain region while the North African country was facing a heat wave on Thursday like those that trigger fires in Southern Europe.
Fateh Guidoum / AP
Fateh Guidoum / AP
Serbian firefighters use a water hose to extinguish the burning fire of a forest fire in the village of Glatsona on the island of Evia (Euboea), on August 9, 2021.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
A man walks with a revolver on a ferry in the port of Pefki village, during a fire in Pefki village on the island of Evia (Euboea), the second largest Greek island, on August 8th. Firefighters tried on Aug. 9 to prevent the fires from reaching key communities and a dense forest that could spark a hell that one official said destroyed hundreds of homes in seven days.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
A Ch-47D Chinook helicopter is seen by a driver filling with water during a firefight near Lambiri Beach in Patras on August 1, 2021. – Nearly 300 firefighters, two water bombers and five helicopters were fighting to extinguish a forest fire in Greece which has so far destroyed about 20 houses and injured eight people, authorities said.
Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP through Getty Images
Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP through Getty Images
A local resident watches a plane fall over a fire in the village of Ellinika on the island of Evia, about 110 miles north of Athens, Greece, on Monday, August 9, firefighters and residents fought a massive forest fire on the second largest island of Greece for a seventh day, struggling to save what they can from the fires they have destroyed, vast tracts of pristine forests, destroyed homes and businesses
Petros Karaxhias / AP
Petros Karaxhias / AP
An animal lies dead after a fire in the Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, August 5, 2021. Forest fires triggered by a prolonged heat wave in Greece ignited on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent flames from arrival at the archeological site in the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Lefteris Pitarakis / AP
Lefteris Pitarakis / AP
Rescue team evacuates residents in a boat in a flood-affected residential area after heavy rains in Bozkurt district of Kastamonu, Turkey on August 12, 2021. Air and ground rescue operations continue in the flood-damaged areas in the city.
Mehmet Kaman / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Mehmet Kaman / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
An aerial photograph shows the devastation after floods and landslides killed about three dozen people in the town of Bozkurt in Kastamonu Province, Turkey, on Friday, August 13, 2021. The death toll from devastating floods and landslides in northern Turkey has risen. at least 31 on Friday, officials said, as emergency services searched for survivors in collapsed buildings or in homes, shops and basements.
AP
AP
A man tries to reach his muddy house after floods and landslides killed about three dozen people in the town of Bozkurt in Kastamonu province, Turkey, on Friday, August 13, 2021. An opposition politician said more than 300 people may be unknown- for
AP
AP
A young Syrian girl stands near a pond caused by torrential seasonal rain that floods the “New Life” camp for internally displaced people north of Aleppo, on the border with Turkey, on August 13, 2021.
Bakr Alkasem / AFP via Getty Images
Bakr Alkasem / AFP via Getty Images
A view of the devastated country as search and rescue efforts continue in inhabited areas affected by deadly floods in the Bozkurt district of Kastamonu, Turkey on August 13, 2021.
Dogukan Keskinkilic / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Dogukan Keskinkilic / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Army soldiers using water pipes try to extinguish forest fires near Kemerkoy Power Plant, in Oren in Milas, northern Turkey on August 4, 2021.
Yasin Akgul / AFP through Getty Images
Yasin Akgul / AFP through Getty Images
Smoke from the fire spreads over the statue of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the sea, in the village of Pefki on the island of Evia, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Pillars of widespread smoke and the ash is blocking the sun over Greece’s second largest island as a scorching fire of several days engulfs pristine forests and triggers more evacuation warnings.
Petros Karaxhias / AP
Petros Karaxhias / AP
Petros Karaxhias / AP
A firefighter and locals rush to a burning house in an attempt to put out forest fires approaching the village of Pefki on the island of Evia (Euboea), Greece’s second largest island, on August 8, 2021. Greece and Turkey are have been battling devastating fires for nearly two weeks after the region suffered its worst heat wave in decades, which experts have linked to climate change.
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images
Fiery fires burn near the Kemerkoy Power Plant in Oren near the city of Milas on August 4, 2021. The power plant in the Aegean Sea was being evacuated, as a deadly fire that engulfed the entire country last week reached its edge.
Yasin Akgul / AFP through Getty Images
Yasin Akgul / AFP through Getty Images
A woman and a child stand in a field as they watch fires burn in the Koycegiz district of Mugla on August 3, 2021. Turkey’s efforts against its deadliest fires in decades come as a heat wave grips Southeast Europe creating tinderbox conditions. which Greek officials blame entirely on climate change.
Yasin Akgul / AFP through Getty Images
Yasin Akgul / AFP through Getty Images
