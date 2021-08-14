What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, August 14th

Recent developments:

Street vendors at ByWard Market, a major tourist hub in Ottawa, saydomestic tourists are turning to stations, even as market organizers support the delta variant with precautions in place like distancing and hand disinfectant.

While the Canada-US border just reopened to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, tourism in the city still depends heavily on visitors from other parts of Canada.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Friday that the federal government will soon require all public servants to be vaccinated a mandate he said will also be implemented by Crown corporations and other federally regulated businesses in the coming weeks.

While Canada’s vaccination rate is among the highest in the world 81 percent of eligible Canadians have had at least one dose that Alghabra said the country “should do better”.

There are still more than 5.7 million people over the age of 12 who have chosen to give up a stroke altogether, or wait for a later date.

Ottawa Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday. The number of active cases increased to 114.

Ontario reported 510 new cases of COVID-19, while the number of critically ill patients fell slightly.

Although the delta variant is on the rise in Canada, pediatric infectious disease specialists and public health experts say we are not in the same boat with US hotspots and that there are measures we can take to avoid getting there.

How are you?

As of Friday, 27,945 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19. There are 114 known active cases, 27,238 cases considered resolved and 593 persons who have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 50,500 cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including 49,400 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 198 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne there were more than 700 inhabitants which resulted positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 13, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who have died from COVID-19 With If you would like to share your boyfriend’s story, please CONTACT with

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in step 3 of its reopening plan.

The plan allows indoor dining, with distance-based capacity limits. Gyms, cinemas and museums can reach 50 percent capacity inside.

The largest collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events, leading to the resumption of summer festivals and professional sports.

Ontario school plans allow for extracurricular activities, and while masks remain mandatory, vaccines are not.

Going beyond Step 3 to the “exit step” will depend on health trends such as the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated. The province has not yet met these targets.

Shoppers wear masks while browsing the Byward Market in Ottawa on August 13, 2021. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is now under the restrictions of the green zone, the lowest on the four-color scale of the province.

The physical length of the distance in the province has been reduced to one meter.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private dwellings and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if you play sports.

Events during which people sit in certain spaces, such as bleaches or booths, can now welcome up to 250 people inside and 500 people outside.

Stadiums, venues and festivals can accommodate 15,000 spectators outside and 7,500 people inside.

The school plans of the province depend on vaccination and the general prevalence.

Will present a vaccine passport for non-essential services, and the Quebec prime minister has said details will be released soon.

What can I do?

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after receiving a vaccine. The disturbing variants of the coronavirus are more contagious and created.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future to stay home while you are sick. and receiving cost assistance if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask.

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all types of coronavirus.

More than 1,427,785 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ottawa. There are still many appointments available for doses 1 and 2. Thank you for your part. #CommunityImunity https://t.co/NlX1Mea0sk pic.twitter.com/cJ4DHTpHqE –@OttawaHealth

Masks, preferably those that fit well and with three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

There are federal guidelines for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Canadians and fully vaccinated permanent residents can bypass the 14-day quarantine. People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from land without penalty.

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit Canada without having to be quarantined starting Monday, while tourists from all other countries will be allowed from September 7th. American border remains closed to non-essential travel at least until August 21st.

Health Canada recommends the elderly and people with basic medical conditions to help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The duration of isolation varies inQuebecANDOntariowith

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine the only approved one for children aged 12 to 17 years.

The Duty Vaccination Force in Canada says people can wait up to 16 weeks between doses. There are factors pushing the provinces to drastically speed up that timeframe, including supply and the more infectious delta variant.

The same working group says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses.

There have been more than 3.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region combining the first and second doses having a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age and older.

People canlook for provincial meetings that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

Local health units have flexibility in most contexts, including booking, so check their websitesfor details. They offer standby and indose walking lists with short notice.

Campaigns are leaving mass clinics to target those eligible to receive a second vaccine sooner or who have not yet received the first.

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age and older. Its purpose is to provide second doses four weeks after the first.

People who qualify you can make an appointment online or by phoneor visit one of the provincespermanent and mobile clinicswith

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Recently, a runny nose and headaches have become more common.

Children tend to have a upset stomach and / or redness.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help with

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should leave an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontariore recommends that you only be tested if you are adapt to certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

Adults living in or around #Ottawa are invited to participate in this study aimed at evaluating the mixing and compliance of COVID-19 vaccine strategies. See eligibility criteria: https://t.co/4JzgH6wi7awith E-mail [email protected] to learn more.#ottnews pic.twitter.com/xvuUytvOcI –@OttawaHospital

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s targeted testing strategyyou can leave an appointment at selected pharmaciesWith Quick Tests are available in some places.

Travelers who need a testyou have several local options to pay for one. Those options now include Inside the Ottawa Arena.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time online Disa inbound testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if entry testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341. Anyone who enters Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of specialized vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Aquatic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

